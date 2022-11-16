Winder celebrates Veteran's Day

Winder Mayor Maynard and councilman Jimmy Terrell, Sonny Morris and Travis Singley honored veterans Friday, Nov. 11 in a Veterans Day ceremony.

On Friday Nov. 11, the City of Winder hosted a Veterans Day Ceremony in partnership with local VFW Post 1187 and AMVETS Post 12 at the Community Center.

Prior to the traditional moment of silence at 11:11 a.m., Winder Police and Fire Honor Guard members presented the colors, Winder-Barrow High School JROTC performed the National Anthem and AMVETS National Chaplain Milton Allen, GySgt USMC, (Ret.), gave the invocation.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.