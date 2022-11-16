On Friday Nov. 11, the City of Winder hosted a Veterans Day Ceremony in partnership with local VFW Post 1187 and AMVETS Post 12 at the Community Center.
Prior to the traditional moment of silence at 11:11 a.m., Winder Police and Fire Honor Guard members presented the colors, Winder-Barrow High School JROTC performed the National Anthem and AMVETS National Chaplain Milton Allen, GySgt USMC, (Ret.), gave the invocation.
Special guest speaker, United States Marine Corps. Veteran, Colonel Mitchell Swan spoke to the audience about personal sacrifice and heroic bravery.
“Our country has changed, I often wonder if we can still produce the same heroes in the future as we have done in the past 247 years," said Swan.
The final charge from Col. Swan as he ended his speech, called everyone present to celebrate their personal freedom by serving one another and acting courageous in the face of opposition.
From the City of Winder, Mayor David Maynard was joined by council members Sonny Morris, Travis Singley and Jimmy Terrell, who each expressed gratitude to the many veterans in attendance.
Special events director Kristin Edwards said, “We were honored to take part in this event with local Veterans and community leaders who are also passionate about recognizing and giving back to those who have given so much to every citizen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.