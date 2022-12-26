Over the last several days the City of Winder's utility crews have responded to over 115 calls for service and continue proactively working to restore water to citizens following a frozen holiday weekend.
According to a city press release, the City of Winder's water meter reading system reads meters every 15 minutes, which has proven beneficial to homeowners who may be out of town this holiday weekend, helping crews identify leaks before a call comes in and work to stop costly damage to homes or businesses.
“We are receiving data for all 27,000 meters in our system every day and we can identify accounts that have experienced leaks by reviewing accounts with continuous consumption,” according to assistant city administrator, Roger Wilhelm.
The city said its crews will continue to work through the regulated process of locating leaks, cooperating with other agencies to locate underground utilities near suspected leaks to prevent damage when digging.
It is a prioritized process and it's not uncommon to have crews "pothole" or dig to identify the other utilities pipes in the ground in order to resolved leaks the same day. Crews work as quickly as possible, with some initial repairs take about four to eight hours to complete.
With a water system spanning approximately 114 square miles, or roughly 67 percent of Barrow County, the City of Winder prioritizes work by considering public safety, water service disruption, traffic impact and water loss.
Before any repairs can be made, a required call to 8-1-1 will result in the area being marked for underground gas, electric or other utility lines.
The City of Winder utility team will continue responding to calls and suspected leaks as they are reported. Please dial 770-867-3106 to report suspected leaks or after-hours water emergencies.
