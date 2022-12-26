Winder's utility workers over Christmas weekend

The City of Winder's utility crews continue to work around the clock to restore water to customers following a frozen holiday weekend.

 Credit: City of Winder

Over the last several days the City of Winder's utility crews have responded to over 115 calls for service and continue proactively working to restore water to citizens following a frozen holiday weekend.

According to a city press release, the City of Winder's water meter reading system reads meters every 15 minutes, which has proven beneficial to homeowners who may be out of town this holiday weekend, helping crews identify leaks before a call comes in and work to stop costly damage to homes or businesses.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.