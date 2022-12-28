The City of Winder utility crews began responding to calls on Friday, Dec. 23 as temperatures dipped into the single digits, creating concerns for Winder’s natural gas and water customers.
A total of 137 calls for service were received by the City of Winder Utilities Department between Dec. 23 and Dec 26, including 123 water-related, 7 natural gas-related, 3 sewer-related and 4 public works-related calls.
Of the 137 above-mentioned calls, 45 of them came in on Christmas day.
Temperatures continued dropping Friday night into Saturday morning, which caused natural gas consumption to soar while technicians monitored the system. Shortly afterward, customer calls for no water from frozen pipes and water leaks started coming in.
“We responded,” said utilities operations director Tabatha Knight.
Calls for service came in around the clock, requiring staff to respond in the late and early hours of the Christmas weekend.
“We know our most vital asset is our people, who are willing leave their families during the holidays to go support the citizens experiencing a crisis on Christmas,” said Knight.
"Many staff members credit the continued charge from mayor and council to integrate technology into municipal water and natural gas operations. These innovative systems saved citizens on costly repairs and aided in many proactive responses," said a City of Winder press release.
“We made critical decisions as we saw the temperatures continue dropping, and those choices made all the difference for our citizens,” said assistant city administrator Roger Wilhelm.
Many of the vital decisions that kept people with natural gas and with running water without a boil water advisory wouldn’t have been possible without the real-time meter reading system, which was approved in 2013.
“I hope Winder’s utility customers will join me in thanking our amazing staff. These men and women worked throughout the Christmas weekend to ensure water and gas continued to flow our customers. I believe Winder’s current staff is the best team from top to bottom we have ever had," said Winder Mayor David Maynard.
