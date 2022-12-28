Winder's utility workers over Christmas weekend

The City of Winder's utility crews continue to work around the clock to restore water to customers following a frozen holiday weekend.

 Credit: City of Winder

The City of Winder utility crews began responding to calls on Friday, Dec. 23 as temperatures dipped into the single digits, creating concerns for Winder’s natural gas and water customers. 

A total of 137 calls for service were received by the City of Winder Utilities Department between Dec. 23 and Dec 26, including 123 water-related, 7 natural gas-related, 3 sewer-related and 4 public works-related calls.

