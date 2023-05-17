Clarity Financial Solutions is expanding once again as Shantel Haines, a Clarity founding member, has opened an office space in Winder. With the addition of its Winder location, Clarity now consists of two offices, with the first being located in Greenville, S. Carolina.
The charming building has been the home of the Strickland & Lindsay Attorneys at Law practice since 1974. They have recently welcomed new tenants as the building functions as a co-working space and now an additional home base for Clarity Financial Solutions.
