Class of 2022 celebrations

The Barrow County School System recently announced graduation celebrations coming up for the Class of 2022.
Winder-Barrow High School
• Senior Week: May 16-20
• Senior Walk: May 18
• Baccalaureate: May 18, Winder First Baptist Church
• Bramlett Elementary and County Line Elementary Cap & Gown Walk: May 23
• Holsenbeck and Statham Elementary Cap & Gown Walk: May 24
• Graduation: May 25, 8 p.m.
Graduation ceremony will be live-streamed on the WBHS YouTube channel. For other events celebrating seniors, check the school website and social media.
Apalachee High School
• Prom: May 14, Classic Center
• Senior Week: May 16-20
• Senior Walk: May 19
• Baccalaureate: May 23, Bethlehem Church
• Elementary School Cap & Gown Walks: May 23
• Graduation: May 26, 8 p.m.
Graduation will be live-streamed on the AHS YouTube channel. For other school events celebrating seniors, check their website and social media.
