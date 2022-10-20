The Lady Wildcats punched their ticket into the Elite Eight with a 6-1 win over Sequoyah in the Super Regional finals Wednesday night.
Junior pitcher Ryleigh Sapp pitched another exceptional game with 11 strikeouts, inching closer to the school record.
Each game that she takes the mound, Sapp brings a focused mindset, so she can continue to pull through for Apalachee.
“I just have to clear my head and have confidence,” Sapp said after the win. “When I start thinking about it, I can’t do it.”
“I have to know that my team is behind me,” Sapp continued. “My defense is there. They’re great.”
Head coach Allan Bailey has seen the growth in his young pitcher and attributes it to her hard work in the summer and through Apalachee’s 2022 campaign.
“She struggled last year as a sophomore,” Bailey said. “She took that personally and worked her tail off this off-season to get bigger and stronger and better. She came out and has been lights out all year."
This win brings the Wildcats to a dominant 31-3 record and their 22nd consecutive win on the season. What’s more, no team was able to defeat Apalachee at its home field this year.
“That's insane right there, and the girls just keep fighting,” Bailey said. “They never quit. They spend the time and energy on (playing) really good softball. You combine all that together - it’s special.”
“I never thought this would be real, coming in from not doing so great last season,” Sapp added. “I thought, ‘Man, I wonder what this season is going to be like,’ but I’ve always had the mentality to be better than the last pitcher. So, I’m doing it. I’m ready.”
Even considering all of the accolades the Wildcats have accumulated through the season, there's still no complacency within their ranks. They want to continue to grow.
“The biggest thing is we’re gonna try to get better every day,” Bailey said. “The energy that these girls have is what carries us throughout. They have (enough) fight. They are playing hard for each other.”
The Wildcats have a connection that allows them to grow as Bailey wants them to.
“We’re all family,” Sapp said. “We’re all sisters in the locker room and on the field. We have each other’s backs. We don’t argue. A lot of teams will have drama and will argue with each other. We are always there for each other. If somebody does something bad, we’re picking them up. It’s just a family.”
Apalachee now prepares to travel to Columbus next Wednesday for the Elite Eight where their next opponent awaits them.
Log In
