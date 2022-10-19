It’s an exciting time for some Atlanta sports fans, while it’s more of a time of despair for others.
For the latter, the negative sentiment likely stems from the Braves’ loss to the Phillies in the Major League Baseball’s (MLB) National League Division Series (NLDS). The Braves were dismantled quickly, 3-1. They didn’t look like they knew how to play defense for a few games.
Yet, there is so much to rejoice with the Braves. Atlanta locked in standout rookies Spencer Strider and Michael Harris II. The team also re-signed “Stone Cold” Austin Riley. Fans will get to see those bullet homeruns for years to come now.
What’s more, the Braves just secured their fifth-consecutive National League (NL) East title and their first 100-win season since I was just a baby (2003). Not to mention, they just won a World Series less than a year ago.
So, smile Braves fans. The present and the future is bright for Atlanta. There was a time where the Braves weren’t what they are today. Now, they’re one of the five best teams in baseball.
