It’s time for the best weekend in college football to take place. It’s rivalry weekend.
For those unfamiliar with rivalry weekend, it takes place on the last week of the regular season. Teams with some of the longest-standing rivalries face off to close the year.
Ohio State vs. Michigan, a.k.a. “The Game”
The game of the week will certainly take place in Columbus, Ohio, this year, as No. 2 Ohio State plays host to No. 3 Michigan for their yearly rivalry game to decide which team will make the Big 10 Championship.
The winner will likely cement its spot in the College Football Playoff, while the loser may not make it into the postseason at all.
Ohio State will likely get its revenge from Michigan’s upset win from last year. Much of it will depend on the play of heisman-favorite quarterback C.J. Stroud. We’re also waiting to see what the status of Treyveon Henderson will be, come Saturday.
Henderson returned to the field after missing two games, rushing for only 19 yards on 11 carries. His play will be essential to the Ohio State’s offense, especially as the Buckeyes will look to diversify its schemes to throw the stout Michigan defense off.
Clean, Old Fashioned Hate
The game more relevant to most of us here will take place in Athens, as No. 1-ranked Georgia will host rival Georgia Tech, who is coming off an upset win against former-No.13 North Carolina (UNC).
Georgia is favored to win the game by nearly five touchdowns, and that’s for good reason.
Georgia Tech has improved heavily since relieving former head coach Geoff Collins of his duties and turning the reigns over to Brent Key. Sure.
Nevertheless, the Bulldogs have dominated everyone this season and has looked nearly untouchable at home in Sanford Stadium this year.
Need I mention what happened to Tennessee when they came in for the biggest game of the year?
No. 13 Notre Dame travels to No. 5 Southern California (USC). Both teams have everything to gain in this game, while USC has more to lose.
With a win, the Trojans improve their resume as they look to state their claim to the College Football Playoff. If the Fighting Irish win, they improve their record and make their season look much more impressive.
The issue is: Notre Dame has nothing to lose. Their season is over regardless of what they do against USC this weekend, but USC on the other hand… a loss would kill their dreams of making the playoff this year, similar to Tennessee.
There are a few must-win games for playoff hopefuls: No. 4 Texas Christian (TCU) hosts Iowa State, No. 6 LSU goes to College Station, Texas, to take on Texas A&M and No. 7 Clemson hosts rival South Carolina. All three teams must win to maintain their spot in the conversation. TCU could afford a loss potentially, but their chances would plummet exponentially. All three teams must be perfect under the circumstances.
Fun games to watch: Auburn plays No. 8 Alabama in the Iron Bowl – always a good one. No. 16 Florida State hosts Florida. No. 18 UNC will play a tough North Carolina State team. Lastly, No. 24 Texas will play Baylor – the most underrated game of the entire weekend slate.
If you didn’t get the memo, watch college football Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.