There was widespread expectation for the Falcons to be front-runners in the race for Bryce Young next year. Yet, through seven games, they’re 3-4 and firmly in second place in the National Football Conference (NFC) South.
Still, I don’t know if that’s the right route for them. The current roster in Atlanta is not close to the level of a team that can contend for a Super Bowl. So, why are they winning games?
If they continue to win, this season will have ended as more of a waste than it should’ve been. Neither Alabama Heisman quarterback Bryce Young, Alabama superstar linebacker Will Anderson nor Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, this season’s Heisman frontrunner, will be in the red and black next season, which is what the Falcons should be aiming for.
Marcus Mariota is certainly not the quarterback of the future for the Dirty Birds.
On the other hand, Hendon Hooker could still be taken, and Caleb Williams looms in the balance for the following draft. That could be their angle (not likely), but that’s another story for another day.
Through the first six games of the season, the Falcons had not lost a game… in theory. In actuality, they were 3-3, but those three losses weren’t without their respective question marks.
In the season opener against the Saints, the Falcons held a two-score lead with 12 minutes remaining in the fourth. They only lost because they’re the Falcons, and that’s what they do with big leads - lose.
I won't mention the Patriots this time.
The following week against the defending champion Rams, the Falcons went down 28-3 in the third quarter.
No, that’s not a Patriots reference.
Similar to what the Patriots did on perhaps the most depressing night in Atlanta sports history, the Falcons made their way back into the game with the efforts of Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus and Lorenzo Carter.
Unlike the Patriots, however, it ended as a loss for the Falcons, but only because they ran out of time. The Falcons forced the Rams to punt at the end of the fourth with all of the momentum in their corner to make a game-winning drive. If they had a couple more minutes, the narrative would’ve been different, and redemption would’ve been earned.
I couldn’t help myself, I had to mention the Patriots.
Moving along, the Falcons took their third loss to the Buccaneers just a couple weeks ago. Down 21-0 in the fourth, the Falcons turned the tide again to make a comeback. After scoring twice and successfully converting a two-point, they needed a stop to complete the comeback in Tampa Bay.
Wait, are the Falcons now the comeback kids?
Well, perhaps not, as the infamous roughing-the-passer call nullified all momentum, along with a couple other bad calls down the stretch.
Last Sunday, the Falcons took their first “loss” of the season, when they were slaughtered by the Bengals on the road. Even in the Falcons’ only loss that cannot be questioned, they had to contend with a Joe Burrow that finally returned to last season’s form, and that performance still had to come against Atlanta’s depleted secondary.
It probably wouldn’t have mattered anyway, though. When at full force, the Falcons are still one of the worst in the league in defending the air.
Nearly halfway through the season, the NFL has been caught by surprise with the Falcons’ production. They have been one of the premier rushing teams in the league, which is to be expected with a temporary quarterback behind center.
What’s surprising about it is four-time All-Pro Cordarrelle Patterson has sat out several games with an injury – plus Damien Williams has only played in a single quarter all season – but the rushing attack hasn’t taken much of a step back due to the efforts of Caleb Huntley, Tyler Allgeier and Avery Williams.
The question is: Will the sunshine last in Atlanta? Probably not, but that’s yet to come.
