It’s the most exciting time of year. It’s time for football.
From Friday night lights, to Saturday’s college game days, to Sunday’s family gatherings to watch the pros in the NFL, it’s finally time to watch our favorite teams make their way down those 100-yard turfs.
For me, football season has always been a time to fellowship with others in an environment that inevitably seems to bring people together.
Before I played the game myself, I would spend Sundays in my mom’s bedroom watching game after game, analyzing each one from start to finish, and engaging in spirited debates with her.
That’s just one of the many ways football fans interact and build connections through the sport we revel in.
“High school football is definitely about community spirit,” Mainstreet Newspapers publisher Mike Buffington said.
“Even for college and professional football, it’s still an extension of that same community spirit.”
While communities of all sizes are impacted by this community spirit football provides, its influences are felt the most in smaller, more close-knit communities.
“High school sports continue to be the heartbeat of small communities — never more so than on a Friday night under the lights,” said Braselton News editor Ben Munro, who was born and raised in a small town himself.
I always thought the word “family” became cliched within the world of sports, however, that perspective certainly changed once I started playing.
By being on the field with the guys and focusing on building a culture and preparing for battle on Friday nights, I was able to grasp how rare and unique those connections are, and that they are simply unmatched.
A family is truly born every time a team steps onto the green. It's truly a band of brothers.
So, whether it's on the field with teammates, in the living room with your family or at the bar drinking with friends, the community continues to be brought together by America’s favorite sport.
Who's ready for some football?
