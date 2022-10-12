The most wonderful time of the year is approaching for all sports aficionados: Playoffs.
The most wonderful time of the year is approaching for all sports aficionados: Playoffs.
The postseason is the time of year where fans get to see teams play at their best, or at their worst.
By the arrival of the postseason, most teams have connected with each other and figured out the team’s identity. It’s time to see which teams have more discipline and can execute down the stretch of tighter, more competitive games.
Barrow County has a number of teams preparing for the playoffs after successful regular seasons.
Apalachee softball hasn’t lost a game since mid-August and won the region championship.
Winder-Barrow (WBHS) volleyball began the season undefeated and finished just as strong.
What’s more, Bethlehem Christian (BCA) football is undefeated with only three games remaining in the season and WBHS football just won a key game against Flowery Branch to keep them in the playoff race.
WBHS softball is right in its region standings, tied for second with Eastside (Covington) and Flowery Branch.
BCA volleyball has already competed in its playoff game, though in a losing effort. The Knights were defeated by the St. Anne-Pacelli Vikings.
Still, fans will have even more postseason play to watch in the next couple of months.
Personally, I’m so excited to watch these teams compete. I’ve had the opportunity to follow each of them through their individual journeys through the season. They’ve all grown so much in just a few months.
Win, lose or draw, I’m happy to see Barrow’s finest perform on the biggest stage, while doing what they love. Whether it’s Apalachee softball’s loud chants from the dugout or WBHS volleyball’s piercing height on the court, each team brings a unique approach to the game, which has led to its individual successes through the year.
Now, who’s ready to see some Barrow action in the playoffs?
