I will be the first to say that I was one of Stetson Bennett’s biggest critics as he rose up in the ranks at Georgia. Yet, now I believe he should be firm in the conversation for the Heisman Award – the award given to the best college football player each season.
Looking back, struggles were prevalent
His first notable appearance back in 2019 was underwhelming, to say the least. Then-starting quarterback Jake Fromm went down with an injury in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Championship against Louisiana State University (LSU). Bennett came in for just one throw and nearly threw an interception on the play.
His 2020 campaign was much of the same. Bennett, the preferred walk-on, was the fourth-string quarterback, but he took the starting job after turmoil struck the Bulldogs’ quarterback room. While he played well against lackluster defenses, he struggled in big games against quality competition. In a 41-24 loss to conference rival Alabama, he threw three interceptions and completed less than half of his passing attempts.
Things changed.
In 2021, Bennett still had his doubters. I was one of them. He started the season as the backup for University of Southern California (USC) transfer JT Daniels. Daniels struggled to stay healthy through the season, so Bennett received most of the starts.
Although the Bulldogs finished the regular season 12-0 prior to the SEC Championship, they had one of the best defenses in college football history. Even a bad quarterback can be carried to wins behind a stifling defense. So, I wasn’t convinced quite yet.
Fuel was added to the fire for my skepticism when Bennett threw two interceptions in another 41-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship. Many, including myself, believed that Daniels should have been the starter going forward.
Nevertheless, he proved himself in the Orange Bowl against Michigan, throwing for 303 yards and three touchdowns in a dominating 34-11 playoff win. Afterwards, he led Georgia to its first national championship in 41 years and cemented his legacy in Athens forever.
Now, a Heisman Candidate
Bennett picked up where he left off to start his final year of eligibility. The Bulldogs have gotten off to a 3-0 start, dominating the competition. They have won by a combined margin of 130-10 this season.
Stetson Bennett – or Stetquavious as some like to call him, referring to his haircut – set an interesting record this season. In Georgia’s 48-7 rout of South Carolina, he became the first quarterback since Patrick Mahomes to record 250 passing yards and a rushing touchdown in each of his first three games of the season. Elite company to be in, to say the least.
What’s more, he is second in the SEC in passing with 952 yards in the air, only behind Mississippi State’s Will Rogers. For context, Rogers plays in a prolific passing offense while Bennett plays for a school typically known for its run game.
Bennett, also known as “the Mailman” because he delivers on Saturdays, has not even played a snap in the fourth quarter. That may hurt his chances at the prestigious award, but his exceptional performances have at least placed him in the conversation. He currently is fourth in betting odds for the trophy behind Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young and USC’s Caleb Williams, the best quarterbacks in their respective conferences.
There is a distinct difference that separates Bennett from these exceptional players: They were highly touted out of high school, but Bennett was a walk-on. The only other walk-on to win the Heisman was Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield in 2017, one of the biggest anomalies in the history of football.
Whether he wins the award or not, Bennett has earned the love and adoration of most Georgia fans.
