Trevyn Gray

Trevyn Gray

 Andrew Davis Tucker

I will be the first to say that I was one of Stetson Bennett’s biggest critics as he rose up in the ranks at Georgia. Yet, now I believe he should be firm in the conversation for the Heisman Award – the award given to the best college football player each season. 

Looking back, struggles were prevalent

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.