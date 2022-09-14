Football may be a pastime that brings families together for a few hours each week, but there is another key aspect that makes it beneficial to those who follow the sport: upsets.
Unlike most other sports, each time two football teams step on the field with one another, either team has the ability to win.
Other sports require much more skill, so the better team typically comes away with the victory, no matter the effort put in by their opponents.
However, in football, a team that plays more physically has a strong chance of being more competitive against a tougher opponent.
An example of an all-time upset came when the Eli Manning-led Giants prevailed over the undefeated Patriots in the 2007 Super Bowl, the first of two Super Bowl Giants-Patriots upsets.
It may not seem like it, but these upsets happen every week in football.
Just this past week, there were quite a few upsets coming from both the NFL and college football.
In the NFL’s opening week last weekend, some upsets include the Giants’ 21-20 win over the Titans on the road, the Bears’ 19-10 win over the 49ers in the pouring rain and the Seahawks’ 17-16 win over the Broncos in Russell Wilson’s big return to Seattle.
College football had even bigger upsets last week when two teams ranked in the top 10 fell at home to two unranked teams.
No. 6 Texas A&M lost to Appalachian State in College Station while No. 8 Notre Dame lost to Marshall, a team with only one top-25 win in program history.
This was no different in Week 2 of college football as No. 20 Kentucky outlasted No. 12 Florida, No. 21 BYU rolled over to No. 9 Baylor and No. 24 Tennessee soared above No. 17 Pittsburgh.
As such, they all moved up in the rankings. Kentucky jumped to No. 9, BYU moved to No. 12 and No. 15 was secured by Tennessee.
These lower ranked teams will also have the opportunity to advance into the playoff conversation if they steadily continue winning over ranked teams each week..
This was a major reason why the College Football Playoff committee elected to expand the field to 12 teams. It will allow for more quality teams that are deserving of a postseason berth to join the fold.
Although, I do believe 12 is a rash decision for the playoff, as it will allow teams who are more of a fluke to magically have a chance to win a championship. It will also open the door for perennial mainstays to automatically have a seed in the playoff, such as Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State.
Nevertheless, football fans are now in for a ride in December each year as upsets galore will emerge from the expanded field.
