Trevyn Gray

Environmental portrait of math education major Trevyn Gray with math equations on a dry erase board in one of the classrooms inside Aderhold Hall.

 Andrew Davis Tucker

Football may be a pastime that brings families together for a few hours each week, but there is another key aspect that makes it beneficial to those who follow the sport: upsets.

Unlike most other sports, each time two football teams step on the field with one another, either team has the ability to win.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.