On Tuesday, the Barrow County Board of Commissioners and staff presented outgoing commissioners Billy Parks and Ben Hendrix custom clocks to commemorate their time serving Barrow County during a small reception held in their honor before the Board of Commissioners meeting.
"We want to thank Billy and Ben for their service and we wish them the best in their next chapter of life," said the BOC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.