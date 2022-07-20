A decision on a 344-lot single-family detached subdivision on City Pond Road was tabled by the Barrow County Board of Commissioners’ (BOC) July 12 meeting.

Applicant D.R. Horton and the property owners are seeking to rezone just over 147 acres, located at 982 City Pond Road, from agricultural (AG) to medium density residential (R2) for an open space subdivision. However, the commissioners were unable to reach a consensus on the request.

