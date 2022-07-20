A decision on a 344-lot single-family detached subdivision on City Pond Road was tabled by the Barrow County Board of Commissioners’ (BOC) July 12 meeting.
Applicant D.R. Horton and the property owners are seeking to rezone just over 147 acres, located at 982 City Pond Road, from agricultural (AG) to medium density residential (R2) for an open space subdivision. However, the commissioners were unable to reach a consensus on the request.
“After three motions failed the only option was to table this item to allow commissioners additional time to review the development proposal,” BOC chairwoman Pat Graham said.
The rezone request will be back on the July 26 agenda for reconsideration.
The commissioners also tabled its decision on whether it will move forward with purchasing and renovating the old animal control building in Winder.
According to Graham, the decision to table was made upon the request of the animal control director to allow time to identify a potential vendor to use the facility before the county moves forward with renovations, said Graham.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business during its meeting July 12, the BOC made the following decisions:
• approved a change to the Future Land Use Map, designating property on Cliff David Road to the 316 Innovation Corridor character area and rezoning it to heavy-industrial (M-2). Conditions for approval include a 50-foot buffer and landscaping to screen the property from the road, an updated traffic study and deceleration lanes at all entrances.
• tabled the decision on a seventh amendment to the landscaping contract with Tallent Lawn Service.
• approved retaining Ascension Program Management as the program manager for the relocation and construction of Bethlehem’s fire station #3.
• approved a third amendment to the EMS agreement with the NEGA Physicians Group, creating a fifth 24-hour ambulance.
• approved a first amendment to the construction services agreement with Sunbelt Builders for the design build of the stormwater building.
• discussed an amendment involving a “no sleeping” condition at Barrow Industrial Park, which will be on the BOC’s August 9 work session and public hearing agenda.
• tabled a decision on the Indigent Defense Services Agreement for fiscal year 2023 as the board seeks to verify it’s based on updated census population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.