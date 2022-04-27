A group of Barrow’s best and brightest community leaders have joined forces to plan and design a community development project unlike anything the county has ever seen.
The group of visionaries have put together a “Building Our Future” initiative, which centers around a five-year program to organize, develop and maintain an ingenious state-of-the-art community center, destination park and playground in downtown Winder at the campus of the Center for Innovative Teaching (CFIT).
CFIT, a pioneering endeavor in its own right, is located on the old Russell Middle School property and was an idea spearheaded by the Barrow County School System (BCSS) and the Barrow Community Foundation (BCF) when the building became vacant several years ago.
According to BCSS superintendent Dr. Chris McMichael, the district wasn't sure what to do with the old building at first, but "very quickly we figured out that we were not selling this property."
Over the years, the CFIT project has become the "nexus of the system’s support for innovation," said McMichael.
The vision behind CFIT breaks the barriers associated with the traditional approach to education by creating an innovative, all-encompassing community learning hub offering students programs like the Arts and Innovation Magnet program and the Ed Morrison Makerspace and Discovery Lab.
In spring of 2019, a collaboration between the BCF, BCSS, ArtsNOW and other community leaders began to work on the CFIT Campus Development Strategic Plan and ideas for a sports and family recreation park began to unfold.
To accommodate the interest and desires of all people, no matter their age or physical ability, the overall goal of the Building Our Future Strategic Plan is to enhance the quality of life for all who live and work in Barrow County by providing a unique inner-city park for rest, relaxation and recreation at a conveniently located site where children, youth, families and senior citizens can gather and play.
With as many as 25,000 annual visitors projected upon its completion, one of the objectives of the park is to draw people in and entice businesses and families to consider Barrow as a great place to relocate and visit. Once its enjoyed as a tourist attraction, the economic well-being of the area will be enhanced and a positive sense of belonging and connection will be cemented among residents.
The public-private partnership behind the development plan will invest a minimum of $4 million over the next five years to fund the project through BCF, a 501-3 nonprofit. The construction phase is expected to begin in 2023.
During the April 19 leadership campaign council meeting, Darryl Gumz, the governor-elect of the Georgia district of Kiwanis International, pledged $100,000 to go toward incorporating features that meet the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), making all amenities and features fully integrated and accessible to people across all levels of physical capability.
Other major contributors have been Akins Ford and Harrison Poultry, two of the county's largest employers.
"This is not just another fundraiser," said Akins, "this is an investment event."
By preserving the rich history of the CFIT building, where many of the campaign's leaders attended school themselves, "it's just a great fit," said McMichael. "It's just one of those things that just kind of seem meant to be," he said.
"This area is going to be something spectacular."
CAMPAIGN LEADERSHIP
The Building Our Future campaign leadership council consists of the following community leaders:
Co-chairs: Brad Akins, Akins Ford; David Bleth, Harrison Poultry; Carol Burrell, Northeast Georgia Health System and Dr. Chris McMichael, BCSS
General co-chairs: Chris Maddox, Renasant Bank; Philip Gossling, Do My Own
Advance division co-chairs: Wayne Bartlett, Progressive Realty; Billy Porter, Cable East, Inc.
Leadership division co-chairs: Doug Mitchell, Mitchell and Crunk Law Firm; Terri Tarver, Progressive Realty
Campaign publicity co-chairs: Lee Bane, BCSS; Shenley Rountree, BCSS
Campaign leadership council: Rolando Alvarez, Ricky Bailey, William Brown, Vince Caine, Terry England, Joe Goodman, Pat Graham, Ben Hendrix, Kobi Kilgore, Ken Little, Kenney Lumpkin, Lisa Maloof, Ben McDaniel, Sonny Morris, Travis Singley, Jud Smith, Lynn Stevens and Jimmy Terrell
STRATEGIC PLAN
With help from Sustainable Design Collaborative Atlanta (SDCA) and the University of Georgia’s landscape design program, the coalition's strategic plan has been designed around three core groups: community, children and educators.
COMMUNITY
The plan consists of 18 components including an ADA-accessible destination playground, splash pad, tree house, amphitheater, outdoor classrooms, sports courts, dog park and a field house with restrooms, changing rooms, water fountains and concessions.
Other features in the plan include a bioswale that handles water runoff while providing another learning and play area for children, a sculpture and art garden showcasing student and community works, picnic pavilions and an open air market patio in and around the field house.
Sustainable and permeable parking will also be provided near the playground and specialized parking spaces near the venue will be provided with amenities to accommodate food trucks for special events.
Community programming will include classes on art, family, health and wellness, along with reading rooms, quiet work spaces and larger spaces to coordinate events and conferences.
Additionally, sidewalks will be installed to provide connectivity and allow pedestrians and bicyclists to safely travel between the CFIT campus and downtown Winder and free Wi-Fi and small tables will provide additional opportunities for the community to telework and collaborate with peers.
CHILDREN
The CFIT campus development will provide opportunities for children to have fun outdoors through its destination playground, water feature and splash pad and classroom and meeting space for clubs, among many other kid-centered amenities.
The plan puts emphasis on ensuring all indoor and outdoor amenities meet the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) for all children from birth to age 18. All five artistic disciplines: Visual arts, music, dance, theater and media arts will be supported by at least one dedicated ADA accessible indoor space and one dedicated ADA accessible outdoor space.
Students will be able to experience learning creatively and authentically through studios and labs that use advanced digital tools and technologies to engage students in real world problem solving.
Other nontraditional learning formats offered aim to grasp the interests of all students, including those who do not perform well in the traditional classroom format, to provide a more well-rounded curriculum for Barrow's newest generation.
Students will continue to be served in the Arts and Innovation Magnet program at CFIT as it transitions to the BCSS Innovation Campus by the beginning of the 2024-2025 academic year.
EDUCATORS
The CFIT campus development provides opportunities for educators through its partnerships with ArtsNOW Professional Learning Residency, University of Georgia Grow It Know It Program and South Korea Daegu University Innovation Program and more.
Other programs and spaces planned with educators in mind expand the typical instructional environment by offering unique indoor and outdoor classrooms, labs and studios. Educators will also be provided with professional learning and growth through residencies, workshops, personalized coaching, expanded regional conferences and summit-type events.
Through existing partnerships with various industries, higher education institutes and nonprofit organizations, the CFIT campus development aims to provide more opportunities for educators to develop innovative and authentic teaching practices with hopes to inspire other school districts worldwide.
To view campus maps and other plans for the CFIT campus, visit barrowcommunityfoundation.org
