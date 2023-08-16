The third annual Barrow Strong Community Resource Fair will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wimberly Center for Community Development, located at 163 Martin Luther King Drive in Winder. The event, co-sponsored by the Wimberly Center and JustServe.org, will feature booths staffed by a variety of local organizations and vendors as well as classes on personal finance, marriage, job hunting, gardening and canning, among other topics. There will also be face painting, a fire truck and special cooking classes for children. The Community Resource Fair is free and open to the public.
Latest Barrow News
- Community Resource Fair set for Aug. 19
- Fire Foundation annual golf tournament set for Sept. 11
- Brett Skinner promoted to Deputy Chief at BCES
- 2022-23 Barrow's BEST Award winners announced
- Summer 2023 school renovations and maintenance projects
- Tar Wars poster contest winners recognized
- Complaint filed against City of Winder's zoning decision on Robinson property
- Assistant City Administrator Roger Wilhelm bids farewell to Winder after 17 years of distinguished service
Most Popular
Articles
- More details emerge surrounding WBHS intruders
- 24 arrests reported by sheriff's office
- Jimmy Terrell announces bid for mayor of Winder
- Recent arrests around the county
- Winder woman stabbed to death by boyfriend
- County officials divided over rental caps
- Recent arrests around the county
- 136-unit apartment complex coming to South Center Street in Winder
- Where there's a will, there's a way: Mayor Blechinger's tale of transformation and gratitude for medical heroes
- Recent incidents reported to the Winder PD
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.