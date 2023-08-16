The third annual Barrow Strong Community Resource Fair will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wimberly Center for Community Development, located at 163 Martin Luther King Drive in Winder. The event, co-sponsored by the Wimberly Center and JustServe.org, will feature booths staffed by a variety of local organizations and vendors as well as classes on personal finance, marriage, job hunting, gardening and canning, among other topics. There will also be face painting, a fire truck and special cooking classes for children. The Community Resource Fair is free and open to the public.

