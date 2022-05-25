Barrow Online Campus accepted a limited number of 7th-12th grade students for the 2022-2023 school year. Both current and new students were encouraged to apply. Priority is given to current BCSS students in good standing. Applications were available online from April 29 until May 13.
BOC uses Georgia Virtual School (GAVS), which means students are taking classes mostly asynchronously with teachers across the state. Courses typically include a one-hour live session once weekly, but will require students to work independently every day to be successful.
CONSIDERATIONS FOR BARROW ONLINE CAMPUS:
GAVS is highly rigorous with strict deadlines. Students must be motivated to complete their work every day and remain focused on school work for 6-8 hours every day to be academically successful.
The time investment is the same as for a typical in-person classroom, just structured differently.
Enrollment at Barrow Online Campus is a commitment for the complete school year. Therefore, it is critical families are confident in their decision to enroll in online learning.
The commitment to register for Barrow Online Campus does not extend beyond the school year.
Students will be taught using a largely asynchronous platform. The teachers employed through Georgia Virtual School are certified teachers, but live and work throughout the state, and may have other responsibilities preventing them from being available at all times.
Course offerings are limited and will not necessarily match the courses offered via in-person instruction.
In particular, elective and pathway courses will differ considerably. You may view the available courses at GAVS Course Catalog.
Once students have been admitted into BOC, information will be sent to families regarding class selections and directions for updating enrollment processes. Students are responsible for enrolling in their own courses. Assistance and guidance are available on request, but ultimately the student is responsible for selecting courses.
Parents may apply for enrollment at BOC for one child (grades 7-12) if they feel it best serves that child and choose to have another child attend in person.
Applications will be considered on an individual basis. Students will be selected on their own merits, not those of people living in the same household.
Students that enroll in BOC will be responsible for providing a device and securing reliable access to the Internet.
It is vitally important that students have consistent access to high-speed internet and up-to-date devices that can handle modern instructional methods.
For more information, please contact Kelley Scredon at kelley.scredon@barrow.k12.ga.us or 770-867-2900.
