Conyer Smith

Conyer Smith

High school football players with the size and frame of a player like Winder-Barrow’s Conyer Smith are rare, especially at the quarterback position.

Standing at 6’6, Smith has a strong presence behind center as a leader for the Bulldoggs. He sees his stature as an advantage on the field, as players are more hesitant to fully commit to a tackle when he runs the football.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.