High school football players with the size and frame of a player like Winder-Barrow’s Conyer Smith are rare, especially at the quarterback position.
Standing at 6’6, Smith has a strong presence behind center as a leader for the Bulldoggs. He sees his stature as an advantage on the field, as players are more hesitant to fully commit to a tackle when he runs the football.
His height also allows him to see over the lineman and fully analyze the defense. Another benefit for Smith is his experienced offensive line that provides him with more time to go through his progressions and reads with his receivers.
“My height and our offensive line helps us diversify our attack through both the run game and the passing game,” Smith said. “We don’t have to be one-dimensional as a team.”
One of his main targets this season is fellow senior Tyreeck Hall, a receiver for the Bulldoggs who he has built a strong connection with through his career.
“We clicked right away; we just hit it off,” Smith said. “We just started playing together and built that relationship up. He’s like a brother now. I know that I can always count on him, and he knows he can always count on me too.”
Alongside the excitement of the game itself, the relationships, like his connection with Hall, that he has built on the field are Smith’s favorite parts of the game.
As starting seniors for Winder-Barrow, Smith and Hall have roles as leaders on this team. Smith tends to lead by example through his hard work and dedication on the field. However, if that doesn’t work, he has no issue speaking to the players individually to boost them up. According to Smith, when he speaks to the younger guys on the team about their importance to the team with their responsibilities on and off the field, it raises their drive and motivation without fail.
This leadership style comes as no surprise, because Smith’s favorite National Football League (NF) player of all time is legend Peyton Manning. Manning is known as one of the most profound leaders on the field in the history of the league. What’s more, he has been influential in communities all over the country, even after retiring.
He also molds his game after current Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who he has watched since Herbert played in college.
“To me, Herbert is the best quarterback in the league,” Smith said. “He’s the most overall quarterback in the NFL. He can run and throw. He’s not the most fundamentally sound, but he goes out there, plays his game and he wins. So, that’s what I try to do.”
Smith’s favorite moment through his football career thus far was when he got his first varsity start against Shiloh during his sophomore campaign. He was stepping in for the injured Trevor Summerfield. He performed to his own expectation, having completed 12-of-16 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown. That 33-yard touchdown was the go-ahead score for the Bulldoggs and they never looked back as they gave head coach Ed Dudley his 200th career win.
Performances like that are what have propelled Smith to a leadership role for the Bulldoggs, and they have also given him the confidence to pursue his long-term goal: earning a college scholarship and finding a home in that college.
However, he is more focused on the team’s goals. He wants the team to host a home playoff game in his final season with Winder-Barrow. Also, he wants to lead the team to their fourth consecutive win in the Battle of the Barrow against cross-town rival Apalachee. With a win this year, Smith would have never lost in the rivalry game in his career, and that’s something he looks forward to having the opportunity to do. He will get his chance against the Wildcats Friday, Aug. 19 at home.
