The Winder Moose Lodge is hosting a Cornhole Tournament Friday, July 8 at 7 p.m. All proceeds will benefit Adventure Bags, Inc. Tickets are $15 per person (blind draw).
Concessions will be available.
Winder Moose Lodge is located at 434 Hwy. 211 in Winder.
For more information, contact Danielle Rush.
