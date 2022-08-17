Each year, bragging rights are up for grabs in Barrow County as Winder-Barrow and Apalachee football teams face off in the annual rivalry game.
For the second year in a row, the Bulldoggs will host the highly contested battle Friday, Aug. 19 at W. Clair Harris Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
The past few years have been great exhibits to the competitive nature of the two teams as the Battle of Barrow games go down to the wire almost every year. Out of the last ten matchups, six were won by a touchdown or less, including an overtime win by Winder-Barrow in 2018.
Overall, the Bulldoggs have come out on top in the series, winning 11 of the 18 total matchups, including eight of the last nine seasons. Last year, Winder-Barrow won 19-3 over its cross-city rivals.
At the start of the rivalry series, however, the circumstances were flipped as the Wildcats won five straight matches from 2008-2012.
Crucial mistakes by both teams have been the hallmark of the series.
Last year, the COVID-shortened Wildcats turned the ball over three times, including two interceptions and a turnover on downs after almost making it to the red zone on the opening drive. The Bulldoggs turned two of those turnovers into touchdowns to take an early 13-0 lead. The Wildcats were unable to conjure up any offense in last year’s affair, scoring a field goal – their only score of the game – late in the fourth quarter.
Both Winder-Barrow and Apalachee head coaches Ed Dudley and Tony Lotti expect a close game in the 2022 season opener.
Both squads plan to use the opening game as a stepping stone for improvement from last season – the Bulldoggs went 4-6 last season and missed the playoffs, while the Wildcats went 5-6 and suffered a “stunning” and heartbreaking first-round playoff exit after blowing a 16-point halftime lead to Lithia Springs.
Dudley welcomes the challenge of the intense matchup against Apalachee, as it will provide key insight going into the season. He also enjoys that its earlier in the year because it gives the team plenty of time to make necessary adjustments prior to the start of their region slate.
“Would it be easier if it was later in the year? Yeah,” Dudley said, "but, you don’t sign up for this sport or this job if you want it easy.”
Moreover, Dudley sees the matchup as an opportunity to see his guys in action and looks to see improvement in the areas of focus from the offseason.
“There’s gonna be first-game jitters against the cross-town rivals. The team that minimizes mistakes will win the game," said Dudley.
"Those are always the game-one things: who’s healthy, who takes care of the football and who has the fewest amount of mental errors.”
“We had an issue with ball security last year during the season. So, I think, for us, that’s going to be our cross to bear and hurdle to overcome in that game."
What’s more, he doesn’t believe Apalachee’s higher classification as a 6A team makes Winder-Barrow an underdog as a 5A team in the matchup.
On the contrary, he said it will be a “coin-toss” type game as it has often been in the past.
Barring an unfortunate circumstance before the game, the Wildcats will be able to take the entire team to the game this year.
Lotti said he isn’t making excuses for the team's struggles in last year’s matchup, but he is looking forward to working with a full roster.
More importantly for the Wildcats, Lotti wants to focus on avoiding the “ebbs and flows” of the game. While he understands it’s an emotional game for both teams, he wants the Bulldoggs to focus on playing within themselves and win.
“The reality is, even though the Battle of the Barrow is a big game for everybody else here, for us and Winder-Barrow, it’s not a region football game,” Lotti said.
“So, our goals of being region champions and making the playoffs is not at stake in the game. Just the bragging rights here locally.”
Lotti said staying focused will eliminate the mistakes on the field.
“It’s gonna be really key that we make plays and don’t beat ourselves,” Lotti said. “Every coach will tell you how important that is.”
“If they’re gonna beat us, they’re gonna have to beat us. We can’t help them.”
Dudley said the Wildcats’ size, speed and run-game execution are factors that make Apalachee a formidable adversary. Furthermore, he expects them to come out and play tough defense and make it a tough game.
“It’s a positive thing,” Dudley said. “It gets the season kicked off right. It’s a game that everybody in Barrow County wants to see and watch their side win. There’s going to be a massive crowd – all the fun things about high school football that we love.”
“A lot of the good about high school football in America, you will see it at the Battle of the Barrow. It should be a great game. It’s gonna be epic”
