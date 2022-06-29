The following millage rates were adopted for Barrow County’s 2022 tax digest by the Board of Commissioners during a special called meeting Wednesday, June 22:
- Unincorporated - 5.49 mills, compared to 6.42 mills for the 2021 tax digest.
- Incorporated - 7.08 mills, compared to 8.32 mills for 2021.
- General Obligation (GO) Bond - 1.35 mills, compared to 1.55 mills for 2021.
- Fire District - 2.94 mills, same as the 2021 digest.
- Economic Development - 0.31, compared to 0.36 in 2021.
Taxes levied by the 2022 digest for the the county’s general fund total $20.6 million.
For the fire fund, the county will collect $8.5 million in taxes and will receive $1,100,885 for economic development bonds and $4.5 million for GO bonds for the 2022 digest.
For the incorporated millage rate, the county adopted the rollback rate of 7.08 mills., yielding no net tax increase or decrease.
The unincorporated millage rate of 5.49 dips slightly lower than the 5.62 rollback rate, yielding a tax decrease of 2.24%.
FY2023 BUDGET PROPOSAL
Also during its June 22 meeting, the BOC approved a financial policy for enterprise funds, which will be implemented in the FY2023 budget.
The purpose of the financial policy, which drafted by the county’s utility committee, is to promote the county's good stewardship of taxpayer money by ensuring effective fiscal management of the utility system, providing adequate funding for system improvements, capital projects and payments of long-term debt obligations.
A public hearing was held prior to the BOC's special called voting session June 22, however there were no members of the public in attendance to speak neither for or against the budget proposal.
The FY2023 budget is slated for final adoption Wednesday, June 29 at 5 p.m. in the board room of the Barrow County Historic Courthouse, located at 30 North Broad Street in Winder.
A copy of the budget proposal is available for public review in the Winder Public Library, the BOC Clerk’s Office and the county’s website at www.barrowga.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.