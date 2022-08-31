The Barrow County Board of Commissioners approved the following items Aug. 9:
• Rezone request for 28.82 acres on Patrick Mill Road SW from agricultural (AG) to light industrial (M1) for a warehouse/distribution facility. According to the site plan, there will be a 256,500 square foot building with 176 parking spots in the front and 84 trailer parking spots in the rear of the property.
• A special use request for a 6.58 acre truck terminal/parking located at the intersection of Barrow Industrial Parkway and Patrick Mill Road, about 2,000 feet from the intersection of S.R. 316 and Patrick Mill Road as the current heavy industrial (M-2) zoning allows for truck terminals with a special use permit. A change in condition was made to correct no overnight parking to no overnight sleeping.
• Rezone of 9 acres from AG to agricultural residential (AR) and a rezone of 2 acres from AG to low-density residential (R1) to be combined with adjoining tract to build a single home and a variance request for road frontage at 905 Pete Harris Road.
• Rezone of 37 acres from medium-density residential (R2) to agricultural residential (AR) and a variance request for removal of an entire property located at 0 Dee Kennedy Road from the Highway Corridor Overlay character area.
• Rezone of 6.62 acres from AG to AR and a variance for road frontage at 2215 Rogers Road.
• Rezone of 2.13 acres from AG to R1 for a single-family home at 483 Carl Cedar Hill Road.
• Rezone of three acres from AR to AG to be combined with adjoining AG property at 1302 Charlie Hall Road.
• Rezone of four acres from AR to R1 for four single-family lots located at 269 Wages Road.
• An amendment to an intergovernmental agreement between the Barrow County School System and Barrow County Sheriff's Office, which states the school system shall reimburse the county for its costs for salaries paid to all School Resource Officers (SROs).
• The purchase of four new vehicles, including two 2023 Ford F-150 trucks for the transportation department for a total of $83,724 and one 2023 Ford F-150 truck for the building and grounds department for a total of $38,185 and a 2023 Ford F-150 for the Water and Sewer Department for a total of $38,075.
• Approval of the seventh amendment to the landscaping contract with Tallent Lawn Service, LLC.
• Intergovernmental Treatment Capacity Lease Agreement between the Upper Oconee Basin Water Authority, Oconee County, Barrow County and Jackson County to authorize the chairman to execute the agreement.
• Approval of the Addendum No. 1 to the professional service agreement for Engineering management, Inc. for the Water and Sewer Department.
• FY2023 budget amendment to the building and ground budget in the amount of $54,200 for emergency repair of the front elevation storefront windows leak repairs at the Judicial Center Complex.
• The agreement of the developer participation for Autry Road Lift Station, Gravity Sewer Line and related improvements.
• A professional services agreement with Sutton Consulting, LLC to provide an evaluation of the 2022 Local Option Sales Tax negotiations among Barrow County and its municipalities.
The BOC voted the following items during its Aug. 26 meeting:
• The approved the appointment of Yuval "Ben" Benartzi to the Board of Appeals for District 4.
• Accepted the Precinct Card Postage Grant and approval of a budget amendment in the amount of $20,147.
• Approved the Blount Construction Contract for the HA5 application on Faith Drive in the Harwell Estates neighborhood.
• Tabled water agreement with minimum purchase between the City of Statham and Barrow County until Sept. 13.
