Truck terminal approved at Patrick Mill and S.R. 316

The Barrow County Board of Commissioners approved the following items Aug. 9:

• Rezone request for 28.82 acres on Patrick Mill Road SW from agricultural (AG) to light industrial (M1) for a warehouse/distribution facility. According to the site plan, there will be a 256,500 square foot building with 176 parking spots in the front and 84 trailer parking spots in the rear of the property.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.