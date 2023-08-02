Rental caps continue to emerge as a central issue at the heart of the ongoing affordable housing debate within the Barrow County Board of Commissioners.
As new housing developments continue to sprout across the county, leaders find themselves grappling with the delicate balance between ensuring quality developments and protecting tenants from skyrocketing rents.
On one side of the issue, advocates argue that implementing rental caps would safeguard tenants by curbing excessive rent increases and maintaining upkeep standards. Commissioner Alex Ward, a proponent of rental caps, asserts that while they can’t halt growth, they can pave the way for improved housing quality. He emphasizes the need to meet the community’s expectations and keep up with Barrow County’s evolving landscape.
Conversely, the other side contends that rental caps would discourage landlords from investing in their properties or developing new rental units, potentially decreasing the overall housing supply. These opponents fear that imposing restrictions on rent may stifle investment in the rental market and hinder the county’s progress in addressing housing needs.
The board has not been able to find a unanimous stance on the matter, with some members positioning themselves somewhere in the middle. Chairman Pat Graham advocates for homeownership, as she believes it fosters community stability. She suggests that rental caps could be considered on a case-by-case basis, with zoning conditions limiting the number of rental units in certain developments.
Commissioner Deborah Lynn also takes a case-by-case approach and supports rental caps when managed properly. Her priority remains on providing affordable housing options, particularly for first-time homebuyers.
A recent meeting witnessed a division among board members when an applicant from two previously approved townhome developments sought to have a condition removed that imposed a 10-15% cap on rental properties. The first vote resulted in a tight 4-3 split in favor of removing the condition, with Commissioners Bill Brown, Rolando Alvarez and Alex Ward opposed. The second vote, which also favored the applicant’s request to remove the rental cap, ended in a 5-2 split, with Brown and Ward in opposed.
This division among a generally unanimous board reflects the challenges policymakers face as they try to strike the right balance between tenant protection and encouraging housing investment within Barrow County.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also during its July 11 meeting, the BOC took the following actions:
- Tabled the approval of the Traylor Business Services personal property audit contract until further notice.
- Adopted the millage rate for the 2023 Tax Digest
- Approved the Indigent Defense Services Agreement for Calendar Year (CY) for 2024.
- Received an update on the funding available in the ARP fund, National Opioids Settlements Account
- Surplus a 2004 Ford Explorer and purchased a 2024 Ford Explorer through Allan Vigil Ford for the stormwater department.
- Received updates on projects funded by the ARP funds and the approval of various agreements and grants were discussed and approved.
- Executed the CSX New Project Initiation Form for the traffic signal at Atlanta Highway at Bowman Mill Road and Jackson Trail Road.
- Approved the Storage Water Tank Maintenance Agreement
- Approved the professional services agreement with Engineering Management Inc. for the Tanner’s Bridge Wastewater Treatment Facility Phase 2 expansion.
- Appointed Tommy Jennings as the private sector appointment to the board of the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission.
- Approved a rezoning of 1.6 acres on from agricultural (AG) to low-density residential (R-1) and a variance request for minimum lot width.
