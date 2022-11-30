A highly anticipated resolution authorizing the approval of a Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) distribution was approved and signed by the Barrow County Board of Commissioners (BOC) following an executive session held during the board's regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The county's resolution followed an update from Winder Mayor David Maynard regarding the city's position on the LOST agreement released via a video message Nov. 18 after several months of ceased negotiations. Since Aug. 2, Winder city leaders remained firm on a resolution they passed calling on the county to meet certain conditions in order for them to continue negotiating a LOST agreement.

