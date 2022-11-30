A highly anticipated resolution authorizing the approval of a Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) distribution was approved and signed by the Barrow County Board of Commissioners (BOC) following an executive session held during the board's regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 22.
The county's resolution followed an update from Winder Mayor David Maynard regarding the city's position on the LOST agreement released via a video message Nov. 18 after several months of ceased negotiations. Since Aug. 2, Winder city leaders remained firm on a resolution they passed calling on the county to meet certain conditions in order for them to continue negotiating a LOST agreement.
The city's position was the current distribution of LOST that is based solely on population, is "really unfair to the City of Winder and the other cities," said Maynard.
"I believe most of this sales tax is generated within these cities and should be returned to those areas where the businesspeople have invested."
The council believed the resolution would create an opportunity for Winder to resolve many ongoing issues with the county, including ongoing litigation.
After the county answered none of the conditions laid out in the city's resolution, and an impasse between the city and county ensued.
In a recent press release, the city said by refusing to agree to the terms of its resolution, the BOC "continues to deny voters the choice to fund transportation improvements and has refused to end its outstanding litigation against the City of Winder."
By Nov. 18, with the Dec. 31 deadline to sign a LOST agreement before it's terminated just around the corner, Maynard changed his position and announced that although he still feels it's unfair to all cities in Barrow County, including Winder, he will urge the Winder City Council to agree to the current LOST distribution, which allocates 62% of LOST funds to the county.
Maynard's offer would provide a per capita tax rollback of $119.51 for unincorporated county residents and a $195.51 per capita tax rollback to residents living within the city limits of Auburn, Bethlehem, Braselton, Carl, Statham and Winder.
The city followed his announcement with a press release, which described Maynard's new position on the LOST agreement as taking the "high road."
On the other side of the issue, the county's Nov. 22 resolution, said the BOC intends to take the "higher road" and approve a LOST allocation based on the eight-factor analysis as the city originally demanded in its Aug. 2 resolution.
Instead of the 62% allocation to the county that Maynard said he would urge the council to agree to, the county's resolution offers 67% of the LOST funds to be allocated to the county and the remaining 33% to the cities.
This county's offer would provide a per capita tax rollback of $129.55 to unincorporated county residents and a $169.79 per capita tax rollback to incorporated residents.
The county's offer is based off an analysis performed by a professional consultant retained by the county to perform the eight-factor analysis set forth by state law. The consultant's analysis proposed the county's share at 69.2% and the cities' share at 30%.
The county's resolution addressed Maynard's 62% offer, describing it as an "11th hour take-it-or-leave-it offer" that would "exacerbate the current tax inequities among city and unincorporated county taxpayers, resulting in city taxpayers receiving a per capita benefit that is 63% higher than unincorporated taxpayers."
According to the county, Maynard's offer "ensures that all county taxpayers are treated as fairly and as equitably as possible, even though city taxpayers will continue to receive an additional and exclusive per capita benefit 31% higher than the benefit received by unincorporated taxpayers."
Meanwhile, Maynard described the county's resolution as "frustrating" and "disappointing" in a press release Nov. 23, adding that "when we try to compromise with Barrow County they move away from middle ground.
"I believe current distribution agreed upon in 2012 was a compromise then and would be again if that agreement is reached," said Maynard.
"I cannot imagine any changes in the local economy that would warrant such a significant change in the distribution percentages," said Maynard. "I am still hopeful a reasonable LOST agreement can be reached.”
CERTIFICATE OF DISTRIBUTION
Since the county's resolution was released, city attorneys of the smaller municipalities around the county have initiated a Certificate of Distribution, which is in the process of being signed by all mayors of the county's five smaller municipalities. The plan is for the document to be signed and ready in time for the Winder City Council to authorize Maynard to sign during the city council's Dec. 5 voting session. Upon receiving signatures from all six municipalities, the document will be hand delivered to the county.
The Certificate of Distribution allocates 62.45% of LOST funds to the county, 21.96% to Winder, 8.71% to Auburn, 3.37% to Statham, 2.4% to Braselton, 0.86% to Bethlehem and 0.25% to Carl. .
"If we don’t get this passed, we've failed our citizens miserably and we don’t deserve to be in our positions," said Statham Mayor Joe Piper.
