The Barrow County Planning Commission recommended approval Aug. 18 for the following applications recently received by the county:
- A request to amend the Future Land Use Map from Employment Industrial Center to Rural Neighborhood and a variance and rezone request for roughly 4.7 acres at 833 Hwy. 82 to agricultural. The applicant seeks to combine the property with the adjacent property.
- A request to rezone 95 acres to low-density residential for an 83-lot subdivision on 575 Wall Road. The property is adjacent to other residential properties and mixed-use developments within the City of Statham.
- A request to amend the FLUM and rezone 73.61 acres to medium-density residential (R2) for 147 single-family detached lots was recommended for approval. A motion to amend the FLUM was approved in a 5-2 vote, with Kevin Jackson and David Dyer opposed. A motion to approve the rezone with the conditions as recommended by staff was approved 4-3, with Kevin Jackson, David Dyer and Rebecca Colley opposed. Opposition to the proposal came from two neighbors, who both raised concerns about adding more traffic on Carl-Bethlehem Road, which one man said is already dangerous as he's had several family members have accidents when pulling into his driveway. "It's a speedway," he said, "especially where these driveways are being proposed." One of the concerned neighbors asked the BCPC to "keep it the way it was zoned to be and planned to be in the beginning."
- A request to amend the FLUM and rezone 39 acres to high-density for 210 townhome units was recommended for approval 5-2 with Kevin Jackson and Barry Norton opposed. Planning staff recommended denial of the request for R-2 (medium-density residential), however approved the application to rezone to R-1 (low-density residential).
- A request to rezone 3.5 acres to R1 for two single-family dwellings on 1464 Hardigree Road.
- A request to table a rezoning application for one acre to low-density residential (R1) for a single family home, located at 370 Carl Bethlehem Road.
