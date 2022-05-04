The Board of Commissioners reviewed an insolvents list during its work session Tuesday, April 26, which showed over $5 million in unpaid property taxes the county is owed, but will never receive due to the statute of limitations going into effect.
The BOC was also given its third quarter financial report showing the county has received $41,630,510, or 86%, of its $48,156,409 revised budget in the general fund so far in the fiscal year (FY2022).
The county's general fund revenues are mostly made up of taxes, 73%, while nearly 11% comes from charges for services.
Services that have exceeded 75% of budgeted expenditures at the end of the third quarter include the senior center (78%), emergency services (83%) and juvenile court (84%).
Overtime pay for county employees has also exceeded budgeted expenditures in a few departments, including the detention center (126%), fire (131%) and animal control (206%).
The county has spent $3.9 million on debt services and other financial uses, exceeding its budgeted expenditures in this area by 117%. In contrast, the county has only spent roughly $2 million on roads and bridges so far in the fiscal year, less than half the amount budgeted.
Also noteworthy, the county has received $231,041 in miscellaneous revenues, exceeding budgeted miscellaneous revenues by 202 percent, but didn't specify the origin of the surplus.
Also during its meeting on April 26, the BOC approved a proposal fro Atlas Technical Consultants to provide transportation planning consulting professional services per the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) for an update to Barrow County's Comprehensive Transportation Plan (CTP).
Last updated in 2015, the CTP will update the inventory of the transportation network and its level of service including existing conditions and recent historical trends with a focus on problem areas and corridors.
Other considerations are existing facilities and related deficiencies as well as future transportation needs like highways, airport access, bike and pedestrian facilities, public transit and railways.
The CTP program is funded using federal Surface Transportation Funds, which require a minimum 20 percent participation level based on the total project cost at the required minimum local match for $250,000 with a local match of $62,500, which will be funded through the general fund.
