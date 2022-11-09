LOSTgraphic

The Barrow County Board of Commissioners sent a letter to all mayors and councilmembers across the county to provide a status update on the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) discussions, which remain at a stalemate due a resolution the City of Winder bound itself to in August.

Without an agreement between the county and the City of Winder for a new LOST distribution certificate by Dec. 31, 2022, the authority to levy the tax will be terminated and no municipality in the county will receive LOST funds.

