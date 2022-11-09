The Barrow County Board of Commissioners sent a letter to all mayors and councilmembers across the county to provide a status update on the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) discussions, which remain at a stalemate due a resolution the City of Winder bound itself to in August.
Without an agreement between the county and the City of Winder for a new LOST distribution certificate by Dec. 31, 2022, the authority to levy the tax will be terminated and no municipality in the county will receive LOST funds.
According to the county, if LOST expires, millage rates will need to increase on average by approximately 5.2 mills to make up for what is estimated to be a $242 million revenue loss.
Shortly after negotiations began in late June, the Winder City Council passed a resolution Aug. 2, proclaiming that the city will not enter into any LOST distribution certificate unless several demands are met by the county.
The city calls upon the county to agree to each of its Service Delivery Strategy (SDS) demands and dismiss the SDS lawsuit, despite the city having lost its case on all issues in trial court as well as in the appeals court. The resolution also calls upon the county to agree to call for a T-SPLOST referendum on the Nov. 8, 2022 ballot.
“None of these demands relate to the distribution analysis for LOST,” the county said in response to the city’s resolution.
“Even if the county was willing to abandon the SDS lawsuit after prevailing in court on every issue, the county simply cannot call for a T-SPLOST referendum in time for the Nov. 2022 election as a matter of law."
The county goes further by pointing out that by the time Winder adopted its resolution, the time had already expired for a Nov. 2022 T-SPLOST referendum, making the demands “impossible as of Aug. 2 and remain so today.”
“This should emphasize the unreasonableness of Winder’s Aug. 2 resolution.”
“It is impossible for the county to comply with Winder’s demands, Winder refuses to negotiate, has conducted no financial analysis and simply insists on compliance with its impossible and unreasonable Aug. 2 resolution,” said county commissioners.
The county presented a distribution offer based on the eight criteria outlined in the LOST statutes, which resulted in a distribution share of 69.20% to the county and 30.80% to the municipalities, which remains its offer.
The county has taken steps that would minimize the impact of this potential revenue loss through the adoption of a Homestead Option Sales Tax (HOST). However, HOST only affords the county with a better result under LOST, but is not favorable for the municipalities.
In its Oct. 26 letter, the county revealed a recent discovery made through an Open Record Act request to the City of Winder, where a LOST analysis was requested following city administrator Mandi Cody’s claims she had completed one.
The letter quotes Cody announcing to the county she had conducted her own analysis using the eight criteria in the LOST statutes and suggested her analysis concluded the City of Winder was entitled to more than what was being offered by the county.
According to the letter, Cody told commissioners she was “more than willing” to show the numbers she came up with.
“It’s not necessarily an easy mathematical formula. I’ll be candid – it’s a deep analysis, but it’s one that I think has been tested and meets the statute,” Cody said.
However, contrary to Cody’s statement, the city responded to the Open Records Request saying that it had not performed an analysis concerning the LOST criteria.
“Winder has not prepared any analysis concerning the allocation or distribution of LOST revenues,” read the city’s response to the county’s Open Records Act request, “and it has not analyzed the factors/criteria outlined in any written form.”
Assuming that is true, and the city didn’t commit a willful violation of the Open Records Act, the county commissioners pointed out that it is now on public record the city has not performed any analysis to determine what percentages it’s entitled to under the law, while simultaneously rejecting any offers from the county.
County commissioners concluded the unwillingness of Winder’s mayor and council to negotiate and the "unreasonableness" of the Aug. 2 resolution is a direct result of Cody’s influence.
“This conduct is unprecedented with so much at stake for all of us and our citizens,” said county commissioners.
“It feels like Winder has kidnapped, and holding hostage, a potential LOST revenue sharing agreement and is demanding a ransom that cannot possibly be paid,” said BOC chairman Pat Graham.
A LOST mediation is scheduled Nov. 10, where every local government will bring city council representatives and attorneys in hopes of negotiating an agreement. As it stands right now, it’s unlikely the parties will reach an agreement on LOST before the Dec. 31 deadline and will likely remain at an impasse, according to the county.
“This is an expensive undertaking for all the cities and the county. I sincerely hope Winder will come prepared to negotiate,” said Graham.
