Barrow County has initiated the implementation of a development impact fee program, which will allow developers to pay their proportional share of the cost impact new development places on local government.
The item was requested by Chairman Pat Graham to be on the Board of Commissioner's (BOC) meeting agenda Sept. 13 following the continued increase in demand for housing throughout the county.
Between 2010 and 2020 Barrow County's population increased over 20%. With funds generated by these impact fees, developers would assist taxpayers in funding the costs of improving roads, infrastructure and other community services impacted most by new growth.
The special revenue fund for the planning and community development department has a contingency budget of $559.447.
According to county manager Kevin Little, the contingency fund is "more than adequate" to cover the cost of the professional services necessary for the work associated with implementing development impact fees.
The actual cost will be presented to the BOC in two to four weeks.
The process will begin with staff preparing a professional services agreement with a qualified firm to allow the BOC to move forward with the implementation of development impact fees.
This professional services agreement may require a multi-step approach, which would first require the development of a list of projects and priorities recommended to be funded using the impact fees. Then, a committee would need to be established to vet the projects and make a formal recommendation to the BOC on the utilization of the impact fees.
Graham estimates the process will span roughly six months. She received support from the board in a 6-1 vote in favor of moving forward with the process, with commissioner Joe Goodman opposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.