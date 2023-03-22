The City of Auburn and Barrow County entered into a right of entry and construction authorization agreement to provide for construction improvements and services related to sanitary sewer service provided by the county to customers near or within the City of Auburn.

The county will construct sanitary sewer improvements from a new pump located at the Ingles on Atlanta Hwy. in Auburn to the county’s Tanner’s Bridge treatment facility. The City of Auburn shall provide the County access to Autry Road and Lyle Road for installation of the County’s sanitary sewer lines.

