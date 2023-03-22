The City of Auburn and Barrow County entered into a right of entry and construction authorization agreement to provide for construction improvements and services related to sanitary sewer service provided by the county to customers near or within the City of Auburn.
The county will construct sanitary sewer improvements from a new pump located at the Ingles on Atlanta Hwy. in Auburn to the county’s Tanner’s Bridge treatment facility. The City of Auburn shall provide the County access to Autry Road and Lyle Road for installation of the County’s sanitary sewer lines.
The City of Auburn will be responsible to notify the property owners abutting Autry Road and Lyle Road with in the project area and will be responsible to resolve any property ownership or access claims that may arise by the property owners abutting Autry Road and/or Lyle Road within the city’s jurisdiction.
The County will install the new sewer lines within the paved roadway in a location that
does not disturb the city’s existing water line or the existing county sewer line.
The agreement aims to improve certain infrastructure for the benefit of county and city residents and to avoid duplication of services to promote cooperation and provision of certain necessary public services.
