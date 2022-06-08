An annexation of roughly 130 acres along Pearl Pentecost Road and the West Winder Bypass into the City of Winder was opposed by the Barrow County Board of Commissioners due to issues concerning land use, density, traffic and infrastructure in the surrounding area.
The applicant, Meritage Homes of Georgia, is also requesting to rezone the property from agricultural to Planned Unit Development (PUD) to allow for a new residential development consisting of 321 lots, including 229 detached single-family homes and 92 attached townhomes.
The city’s agenda for its June 2 work session included the proposed annexation and rezoning. During the meeting, the applicant presented its plans to the mayor and council, requesting further relief from ordinances, including allowance to exceed 1,200 feet in block size, allowance to use hammerhead turnarounds rather than cul-de-sacs and allowance to use a streetlight provided by Walton EMC rather than Georgia Power.
Winder’s planning staff identified additional relief requests including relief from minimum yard requirements as the applicants seek approval for a five-foot side yard setback between each detached home.
Prior to Winder’s June 2 meeting, Barrow County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to deny the proposed annexation on May 10 and issued a letter May 17 to the City of Winder explaining its decision.
The first issue the county brought up is the proposed density of 2.48 units per acre, which it said is “substantially in excess of county standards” provided in the Unified Development Code (UDC).
What’s more, the proposed residential use isn’t allowed in the county’s intensive commercial district (C3) or light industrial district (M1), which are the only districts supported by the Comprehensive Plan for the portion of the property that falls within the Employment Industrial Center character area. As such, the proposed annexation would require a “substantial change in the intensity of the allowable use of the property.”
Another reason for Barrow County’s objection is based on concerns surrounding the roadway infrastructure and maintenance costs for the right-of-way affected by the proposed use, stating that the proposal places an “undue and substantial burden” on the county.
Although the applicant submitted a traffic impact study, which concluded the project would add 666 total trips to daily traffic flow, the county “respectfully disagrees with the conclusions,” referring to the traffic study as “self-serving.” The county maintains that intersection improvements are likely to be required at Pearl Pentecost Rd. and Carl-Cedar Hill Rd. as a result of the development based on the review of the county’s public works staff.
The final reason for the county’s objection to the annexation is its inconsistency with its Future Land Use Map (FLUM) and Comprehensive Plan.
In addition to falling partially within an area designated for commercial and industrial use, the property also falls partially within the rural neighborhood character area, which anticipates agricultural (AG), agricultural residential (AR) and low-density single family residential (R1) zoning.
Therefore, the proposed development would “substantially undermine Barrow County’s investment and planning for property along the West Winder Bypass to support the county’s tax base as a commercial corridor,” the county said, adding that it would result in a “residential intrusion” in an area planned for industrial and commercial developments and job growth.
Conversely, the City of Winder’s staff report on the proposal concludes the development would enhance the tax digest of the city and the county and it would relieve Barrow County of many service burdens, including police and fire.
Winder’s staff report recommends approval of the proposed annexation, stating the request conforms to the state’s eligibility requirements and is subject to annexation per the city’s code as the development seeks water and sewer services that are within Winder’s service areas and are contiguous to the city’s boundary.
In making its case in favor of the proposal, Winder points out that the Barrow County Comprehensive Plan provides for the same dwelling density of one unit per acre for both rural and suburban neighborhood character areas, “thereby not accommodating a transition from rural to urban environments.”
Also, in making its case regarding the proposal’s conformity with the Barrow County Comprehensive Plan, Winder’s staff report points to the character areas of surrounding properties, which include public/institutional, Employment and Industrial Center and the West Winder Bypass
Corridor.
“These adjoining character areas require and allow for a higher intensity use than the subject parcel’s rural neighborhood character area.”
Contrary to the position of the county regarding this proposed development, it’s Winder’s assertion the site accommodates the Barrow County Comprehensive Plan and its overall directive in using the character area to create quality new residential development.
Due to the matter being in arbitration between the city and county, the city will not vote on the matter during its next voting session June 7.
