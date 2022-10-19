As Barrow County finds itself at a crossroads regarding the direction of its growth, formulating a viable comprehensive plan is an opportunity for elected officials to work with the community toward smart growth, building adequate infrastructure, attracting new industry and economic opportunities, all while protecting its small-town character that brought so many to the county and that so many in the community wish to preserve.
The Barrow County Board of Commissioners recently entered into a professional services agreement with Tunnell, Spangler and Associates, Inc. to determine the components of the county’s 2018 comprehensive plan that should be modified to reflect changing conditions in the county.
The project seeks to create a visionary and implementable plan for Barrow County, which will include reviewing the existing plan and deciding what is working well and what should be reevaluated.
One of the first steps in the process is identifying key issues facing Barrow County’s residents, workers and stakeholders, which will require the community to address several important questions, such as how to unite the different areas of the county behind a common vision, balance development potential while protecting single-family areas, provide more goods and services near residential areas, promote economic development and job growth, alleviate traffic congestion and improve connectivity, ensure public infrastructure keeps up with growth, expand parks, open space and recreational amenities and ensure land use policies and zoning regulations are aligned, to name a few.
Strategies for managing growth and development, such as aligning long-term land use planning with zoning and improving connectivity, will be developed and implemented as part of the process.
Community engagement is being prioritized and will include issuing flyers and notices for all public meetings and a combination of in-person and virtual engagement activities to provide participants multiple outlets to get engaged and share ideas.
A public hearing will be held at the onset of the planning process, during which an introduction will be given to the Barrow County Board of Commissioners as part of a regularly scheduled meeting and public hearing.
Other strategies planned to pique public participation include pop-up events, community surveys and visioning workshops, which will consist of in-person work sessions to engage with planners, government staff and officials to develop a unified vision.
An online survey to allow for widespread input from the community and an input opportunity for participants who may not be able to attend public meetings will be created with questions that focus on goals for the county, attitudes toward growth, where investments should be allocated, levels of satisfaction with municipal services and future housing options.
The process will also include updating the community profile and community vision, which will rely heavily on public input as it focuses on changes and notable trends since the last comprehensive plan was developed in 2018.
Each character area’s future land uses, design principles, appropriate zoning, infrastructure and community facilities and implementation of strategies will be tested on a part of that character area within Barrow County. This practice will help fine-tune recommendations to ensure the plan works as intended when applied at a high level as well as on a smaller scale.
Once the comprehensive plan update is drafted and reviewed by the county, the final version will be submitted for regional review by the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission (NEGRC) and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA), then updated based on their recommendations.
A public hearing will follow and the plan will be made available for public review. The county will then review the plan and send back to the NEGRC And DCA before the BOC officially adopts the plan.
The initial review is expected in June or July 2023 with the final board approval expected in August of 2023.
The service will cost $90,000 and will be funded by the planning and community development special revenue fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.