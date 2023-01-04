A man and woman were charged for acts made against each other during a Christmas Day domestic dispute.

The man called police, reporting his girlfriend hit him. Upon arriving at the residence, officers spoke with the girlfriend, who said he pushed her first, so she pushed him back. She said when she began packing her belongings to leave the home, he picked her up and brought her upstairs to their bedroom and put his hand around her neck, so she hit him in the face. She said she hit him a second time after he threw her clothes on the floor because “he was disrespecting her,” according to police.

