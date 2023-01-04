A man and woman were charged for acts made against each other during a Christmas Day domestic dispute.
The man called police, reporting his girlfriend hit him. Upon arriving at the residence, officers spoke with the girlfriend, who said he pushed her first, so she pushed him back. She said when she began packing her belongings to leave the home, he picked her up and brought her upstairs to their bedroom and put his hand around her neck, so she hit him in the face. She said she hit him a second time after he threw her clothes on the floor because “he was disrespecting her,” according to police.
The woman was evaluated by a medical unit and no marks were observed on her neck.
The man’s version of events he told police mirrored his girlfriend’s, with the exception of him putting his hands around her neck after carrying her upstairs to the bedroom. The man had a red mark on his left cheek and dried blood on his cheek, lip and on his sweatshirt.
The woman was escorted outside and arrested for battery for hitting her boyfriend in the face and leaving marks. While she was being placed in handcuffs, she pointed out to officers that her tires were slashed and that her boyfriend was responsible.
The boyfriend admitted to slashing her tires because he did not want her to leave. He was subsequently placed under arrest for criminal trespass for damaging her tires, valued at $130.
The following are other incidents recently reported to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office:
• DUI-alcohol; speeding Dec. 25 at University Pkwy. /Hog Mountain Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Probation violation; possession of firearm by convicted felon; possession of firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; possession and use of drug related objects Dec. 27 at 285 Hillside Ct., Winder, where an arrest warrant was serviced.
• Purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; no insurance Dec. 25 at University Pkwy. /Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Cruelty to children-2nd degree; cruelty to children-3rd degree; simple battery-Family Violence Dec. 9 at 412 Nicole Ct., Winder, where a man shoved his son’s head against a ladder and verbally insulted him in front of a child under age 18.
• Criminal trespass (Family Violence)-damage of $500 or less; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers Dec.19 at 291 Hillside Ct., Winder, where a man reported his girlfriend breaking things inside his home with a hammer.
• Battery-Family Violence; criminal trespass (Family Violence) Dec. 25 at 1271 Hudson Ct., Bethlehem, where a domestic dispute occurred between a couple and both parties were arrested.
• Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; DUI-alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; failure to obey stop sign; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area Dec. 18 at Carl-Cedar Hill Rd./Bankhead Hwy., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-alcohol Dec. 22 at 916 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where an intoxicated woman reported a dispute with a friend that occurred in her car.
• Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; marijuana possession less than 1 oz. Dec. 21 at Ed Hogan Rd./Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Pedestrian Under the Influence Dec. 22 at University Pkwy. /Patrick Mill Rd., Winder, where an intoxicated male entered a store and asked the clerk to call 911 to give him a ride.
• Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance Dec. 26 at 648 Rockwell Church Rd. NW, Winder, where a suspicious van was reported parked behind a business.
• Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; DUI-alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; failure to obey stop sign; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area Dec. 18 at Carl Cedar Hill Rd./Bankhead Hwy., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-under age 21; speeding; driving without a valid license Dec. 24 at University Pkwy./Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; criminal trespass Dec. 19 at 1309 Stonemont Rd., Auburn, where a man was beating the front door of a residence and refusing to leave the premises.
• DUI-drugs; improper lane change Dec. 20 at 6th Ave./6th St., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving while license suspended Dec. 22 at Exchange Blvd./Harry McCarty Rd., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license Dec. 21 at Hwy. 211/Tuscany Dr., Braselton, where a vehicle accident with no injuries occurred.
• DUI-alcohol; improper lane change Dec. 24 at 1463 Carl-Bethlehem Road, Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-alcohol; improper lane change; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; driving without a valid license Dec. 21 at 390 Cedar Creek Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Simple battery Nov. 12 at 917 Elijah Way, Bethlehem, where a domestic dispute occurred.
• DUI-alcohol; improper lane change Dec. 20 at Parkview Dr./Loganville Hwy., Winder, where a single vehicle left the roadway in a curve, struck a concrete drain, hit a fence and came to rest in a driveway.
• DUI-alcohol; improper lane change; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended registration; no insurance Dec. 26 at University Pkwy. /Jackson Trail Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Criminal trespass (Family Violence)-damage of $500 or less Dec. 19 at 585 Covered Bridge Rd., Hoschton, where a woman threw a wooden bat at a vehicle.
• DUI-alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances; reckless driving; false report of a crime; hit and run; improper lane change Dec. 18 at Jackson Trail Rd./Cosby Rd., Winder, where a vehicle accident with injuries occurred.
• Possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; broken brake light Dec. 22 at Atlanta Hwy., 8th St., Statham, where a vehicle was reported for having an illegal tint.
• Driving without a valid license; headlights working properly Dec. 27 at Loganville Hwy.,/ Bridle Creek Dr., Bethlehem, where a traffic stop was conducted.
