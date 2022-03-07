Couple found shot to death inside Winder home

Winder Police found two people shot to death inside a home located on Bush Chapel Drive in Winder while doing a welfare check on Saturday, March 5.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting WPD in its investigation of the deaths of 29-year-old Marcus Gardner and 30-year-old Christina Virginia Smith.
According to police, no one had seen or heard from the couple for two days when they were found dead inside the home.
Police also said a car belonging to one of the victims was missing from the residence.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Winder Police Department at 770-867-2156 or the GBI at 706-552-2309.
For more details on this story and other public safety and crime news, see the March 9 issue of the Barrow News Journal.
