Theft by deception was reported to the Winder Police Department (WPD) Oct. 6 in reference to a rental property at 603 Embassy Walk in Winder, where two women had signed a lease agreement and paid a deposit of $2,605 to a man who said his name was Aaron Scott and claimed to be the landlord.
When the women first looked at the property, which they found on Facebook Marketplace, Scott gave them a code for the lockbox, but there was no key inside. Scott told the women the previous potential renter must have left the key somewhere and the women eventually found the key on a window seal on the front porch. After moving into the home, they asked Scott to remove the lockbox from the door, but he never showed up and gave “weird reasons” as to why it wasn’t removed before the women moved into the home, according to the police report.
Just four days after moving in, Scott called asking for more money, which led the women to do more digging into the company from which they were supposedly renting the property. When they called the company, they were told the house was still up for rent and there had been no lease agreement signed for any parties and that Scott was in no way affiliated with the company. The company advised the women they had been scammed and that they needed to leave the home.
It remains unknown who Scott is or where he is located as the women had only had contact with Scott via phone calls, text messages and e-mails, but never met him in person.
On Oct. 8, WPD received another report from a couple who said they were victims of financial transaction card fraud after attempting to move into a rental property located at 840 Castilla Way, which they found on Facebook Marketplace.
A man who said his name was Miangel Layjoy was initially contacted in reference to the rental property, but Layjoy instructed the couple to contact a “Mr. Rodney,” who later said his name was Tyrone, but never provided a last name.
Rodney advised the couple to go to the residence and provided them with an access code to the lockbox located on the front door. After the couple toured the home, Rodney requested $2,000 to secure the rental, which he requested be sent over Cash App, but each transaction attempted was declined. Upon the instructions of Rodney, the couple removed the cash from their bank account and deposited it to Rodney through Bitstop.
After Rodney received the funds, the couple said he wouldn’t answer or return any of their phone calls. When they called the rental company to ask when the lockbox would be removed from the door, the company informed them that the house wasn’t for rent and that Rodney did not work for them. Police searched the property owner via the Barrow County Tax Assessor website, which returned to “FKH SFR L LP” as the name of the owner, located in Marietta.
The couple intends to press charges; however, it remains unknown who Rodney is and where he is located.
OTHER INCIDENTS
The following are other incidents recently reported to the Winder Police Department:
• Battery-Family Violence; criminal damage to property; marijuana possession less than 1 oz. Oct. 6 at 103 MLK Jr., Drive, where a woman punched a man in the right eye then stomped his cell phone on the ground, shattering the screen.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; possession and use of drug related objects; furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area Oct. 7 at 416 Bethlehem Blvd., Bethlehem, where a group of 17 and 18-year-old boys were smoking marijuana in a parking lot.
• Theft by deception Sept. 10 at 27 W May St., where a pawn shop owner reported several power tools that someone pawned were stolen in the jurisdiction of Oakwood.
• Driving while license suspended Oct. 7 at 7 E May St., where a vehicle accident occurred.
• Driving while license suspended Oct. 7 at 19 W May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Battery-Family Violence; stalking—Family Violence; driving while license suspended Oct. 7, where a man reported his daughter’s ex-boyfriend drove through his yard recklessly, pushed his daughter to the ground, causing her fingernail to rip off, and threatened to shoot people with a paint ball gun.
• Arrest warrant- local felony service Oct. 7 at 885 Ideal Place, where a woman with an active warrant was arrested.
• Simple battery-Family Violence Oct. 7 at 21 Stanton Way, where a man sought advice from police on what to do about his alcoholic girlfriend being violent and abusive.
• All other offense Oct. 8 at 126 Alexander Court, where an injured deer was reported.
• DUI-alcohol (less safe); hit and run; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverages in passenger area; improper lane change Oct. 7 at 186 W May St., where a drunk driver in a Toyota 4Runner collided with another vehicle and left the scene without exchanging information.
• Criminal trespass Oct. 8 at 24 Horton St., where a woman reported damage to the front bumper of her car.
• Accident property damage Oct. 8 at S Broad St., where a woman reported she hit a deer with her car.
• Party to a crime; aggravated assault Oct. 8 at 165 James Albert Johnson Ave., where a man fired multiple shots at a home from his truck.
• Criminal damage to property; loitering and prowling Oct. 9 at 316 N Broad St., where a man went into the employee only area of the hospital and defecated on a couch, the carpet and a rug in two different office spaces and then went to sleep.
• No insurance Oct. 9 at 7 E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant-local misdemeanor Oct. 10 at 125 E Midland Ave., where a man with an active warrant was found parked illegally in a handicapped parking space.
• Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; failure to obey traffic control device; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in a passenger area; arrest warrant-local misdemeanor; possession and use of drug related objects Oct. 10 at N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted on an individual who took an illegal left turn.
• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer Oct. 11 at 171 N Broad St., where police were informed by a victim of a previous incident the suspect in that incident, who had an active warrant, owned an Airbnb.
• Theft by deception-misdemeanor Oct. 6 at 344 Shenandoah Circle, Winder, where a man reported he was scammed out of a $850 down payment made towards a Neapolitan Mastiff puppy he found on a Facebook page.
• Pedestrian to walk on shoulder away from edge of roadway when sidewalk not available Oct. 11 at E Midland Ave., where a suspicious person was reported to be blocking the roadway.
• Damage to property Oct. 11 at 8 N Broad St., where a vehicle accident with no injuries was reported.
• Identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person; theft by taking Oct. 11 at 48 Maynard St., where a man reported his computer was hacked and several accounts were opened and money taken out of his bank account without his consent.
• Criminal trespass Oct. 12 at 316 N Broad St., where a homeless man was found sleeping on the sidewalk outside the emergency room of the hospital after being asked to leave by security the previous day.
• Improper lane change/ failure to maintain lane; driving without a valid license Oct. 12 at 354 Emily Cir., where a woman lost control of her vehicle and ran off the roadway into a tree.
• Theft of lost of mislaid property; financial transaction card theft Oct. 12 at 186 W May St., where a woman reported she her wallet stolen after she left it in a shopping cart and and her bank card had been used at various stores.
