Theft by deception was reported to the Winder Police Department (WPD) Oct. 6 in reference to a rental property at 603 Embassy Walk in Winder, where two women had signed a lease agreement and paid a deposit of $2,605 to a man who said his name was Aaron Scott and claimed to be the landlord.

When the women first looked at the property, which they found on Facebook Marketplace, Scott gave them a code for the lockbox, but there was no key inside. Scott told the women the previous potential renter must have left the key somewhere and the women eventually found the key on a window seal on the front porch. After moving into the home, they asked Scott to remove the lockbox from the door, but he never showed up and gave “weird reasons” as to why it wasn’t removed before the women moved into the home, according to the police report.

