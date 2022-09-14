Scam-graphic

A couple reported to the Winder Police Department (WPD) Sept. 6 they were scammed while attempting to apply for a rental property.

The couple found the rental property, located at 3280 Minuit Court in Loganville, on rentdigs.com and reached out to be contacted by the agent.

