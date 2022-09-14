A couple reported to the Winder Police Department (WPD) Sept. 6 they were scammed while attempting to apply for a rental property.
The couple found the rental property, located at 3280 Minuit Court in Loganville, on rentdigs.com and reached out to be contacted by the agent.
The couple was contacted on Aug. 31 over the phone by a Castella Edwards, who identified himself as the property owner and asked if the couple had completed a rental application form and paid the $170 fee associated with a background and credit check.
On the application form, the couple provided a social security number and sent it to Edwards, along with the $170 fee via Zelle.
On Sept. 1, the couple said they went to the property, which had an open key lockbox, and were able to tour inside.
They were contacted again by Edwards, who demanded $1,000 as a down payment to secure the rental. The couple wired him the money from their Regions bank account because the Zelle payment wouldn’t go through.
On Sept. 6, the couple sent Edwards $572 for two weeks rent as they prepared to move into the unit. They reported to become suspicious as Edwards became more and more aggressive in his demanding of more payment.
Their suspicions were confirmed when the couple was contacted by Regions Bank and advised the transactions with Edwards had been flagged as suspicious. The bank advised the couple to contact law enforcement and make a police report in order to refund the account.
The total financial loss from the scam is $1,742.50.
If found, the unknown suspect will be charged for theft by deception and identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person.
Other incidents reported by the WPD Aug. 31-Sept. 7 include:
- Theft by taking Sept. 1 at 120 2nd Street, where a man reported a woman took his phone while he was on drugs.
- Criminal trespass Sept, 1 at 233 N Broad Street, where a man who had previously been barred from a gas station was reported yelling at people in the parking lot.
- DUI-drugs; marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; lighted headlights required ½ hour after sunset Aug. 31 at 168 W May Street, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Arrest warrant serviced Sept. 1 at 253 Glen Avenue, where a man with three warrants out of Cobb County, including for murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery was hiding.
- Arrest warrant serviced Sept. 1 at 133 W Athens Street, where a woman known to have an active warrant was seen walking down the road.
- Damage to property Sept. 2 at 31 E May Street, where a truck with a trailer went through the drive thru at a fast food restaurant, damaging the drive thru covering.
- All other offense Sept. 3 at 300 Loganville Hwy., where a deer was injured in the roadway at Fort Yargo.
- Public drunkenness; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers Sept. 3 at 332 E Broad Street, where a man reportedly kept falling while walking down the roadway.
- Arrest warrant serviced Sept. 3 at 145 Horton Street, where a domestic dispute was reported.
- Possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers Sept. 3 at 38 Dunahoo Road, where a man was reported to be in a shed behind his mother’s house and was not supposed to be there.
- Arrest warrant serviced Sept. 5 at 126 E Midland Ave., where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense; reckless driving; no insurance on motorcycle; operating unregistered vehicle; failure to obey traffic control device; concealing identity of a vehicle Sept. 5 at 8 N Broad Street, where a motorcycle attempted to flee police while getting pulled over.
- Identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person Sept. 3 at 54 Horton Street, where a man reported he attempted to apply for a loan to finance a car purchase and was denied based on several financial accounts he did not open.
- Simple assault Sept. 6 at 300 Loganville Hwy., where a young man sent to a military camp by his probation officer made threats to academy lieutenants.
- Hold for other agency Sept. 6 at 25 E Midland Avenue, where a man with an active warrant attempted to purchase a firearm.
- No insurance; expired license plate Sept, 7 at Loganville Hwy., where a traffic stop was conducted.
