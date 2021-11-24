A COVID-19 vaccine clinic was held Monday, Nov. 15, at Barrow Foothills.
Foothills Education Charter High School is holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics at four sites on Mondays in November. Vaccine clinic have already been held at Clarke Foothills and Jackson Foothills.
A vaccine clinic will be held at Foothills Walton, located at 300 Double Springs Church Road, Monroe, on Monday, Nov. 29, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Any Foothills student or staff member may go to the clinic to get a shot.
The vaccine clinics are offered through a partnership with the Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership and the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The COVID-19 vaccination is not required for Foothills students or staff- it is completely voluntary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.