The following recent incidents were among those that the Auburn Police Department responded to:
•criminal trespass was reported at a Carter Road residence, where a woman reported a neighbor saw a man on her front porch and he had entered her residence.
•criminal trespass at a Carter Road residence, where the occupants of a vehicle where reportedly passed out with children in the back seat.
•harassment was reported at a Jonaquil Avenue residence, where a man reported someone in a vehicle yelled out the window at his daughter.
•no insurance was reported on County Line Auburn Road, where a traffic stop was conducted.
