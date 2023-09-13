The Career Technical Student Organization (CTSO) officer training program held at Camp Twin Lakes at Fort Yargo proved to be a remarkable success. Students from the Barrow Arts & Sciences Academy and Apalachee and Winder-Barrow High Schools gathered over two days to enhance their leadership skills and gain valuable insights about their CTSO roles.
The intensive training program, facilitated by Camp Twin Lakes professionals and experienced mentors, provided students with a unique opportunity to further develop their leadership abilities. Through a series of interactive workshops, engaging discussions, and team-building activities, participants gained a deeper understanding of the responsibilities associated with their CTSO positions.
