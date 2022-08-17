The Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy (BASA) presents the third annual Cultural Connections, a performing arts series held at the Innovation Amphitheater in partnership with the Georgia Council for the Arts. This series brings several professional artists to our community, and provides affordable and entertaining evenings of music, dance, poetry and more. In addition, BASA's own student artists will present audience members with a special opening performance before the headline artists.
Latest Barrow News
- Barrow Chamber's two-day membership event kicks off Aug. 23
- Countdown to kickoff: Battle of Barrow
- Statham approves water contract with Barrow County
- Sanford Stadium slated for $68.5 million in improvements
- Recent arrests made around the county
- Family Violence crimes involving women aggressors recently reported
- Cultural Connections series at Innovation Amphitheater
- Broadway Rock of Ages Band at Innovation Amphitheater Aug. 19
Most Popular
Articles
- Winder approves two events at Jug Tavern Park
- Bethlehem councilman Dan Wages resigns
- Recent arrests around the county
- Winder calls on county to end all SDS litigation
- Statham man killed in single-vehicle accident on SR 11
- Winder raises utility rates, effective Sept. 1
- LETTER: Group questions elections integrity
- LETTER: Says he still supports Trump
- Arrests made around the county
- Several reports of fighting recently reported to Winder PD
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.