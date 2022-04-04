Spitfire Poetry Group will be performing at the Innovation Amphitheater April 14 as part of Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy's (BASA) second annual Cultural Connections series.
The second performance in the series, Poetry in Motion, features Marquice L. Williams and MiKeshia McPhaul of Savannah's Spitfire Poetry Group, who will share the stage with Barrow’s own student lyricists and dancers in an evening of poetic storytelling enhanced with music and movement.
This series, which began last week and will continue through the end of May, will bring several professional artists to Barrow County while offering the community affordable and entertaining evenings of music, dance, poetry and more for all to enjoy. During each show throughout the series, BASA's own student artists will open with a special performance before the headline artists take the stage.
Each Cultural Connections performance will be held at the Innovation Amphitheater, located at 1007 Austin Road in Winder. Gates open at 7 p.m. Parking is free.
Mobile tickets for students are $5 and $10 for non-students. Rain checks will be offered if event is cancelled.
