A Dacula man died of injuries sustained after his car struck a tree after being struck from behind on Dee Kennedy Road.
Jakob Riley Martin, 20, of Dacula, was driving southbound on Dee Kennedy Road near Emperor Lane around 4:20 p.m. when his Ford Focus was hit from behind by a Ford F-150, causing both drivers to lose control of their vehicles.
Martin's vehicle struck a tree after leaving the roadway. He was taken to Gwinnett Medical Center, where he died.
The driver of the F-150, Timothy Lee Williams, 55, of Winder, was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting the investigation. Troopers are working to determine if driver impairment or speeding were a factor.
Charges against Williams are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.