Danny Rampey donates to Feeding Barrow

Danny Rampey, who recently announced his candidacy for State House District 119, donated $500 to Feeding Barrow, a collaborative effort toward ending childhood hunger in Barrow County.
Feeding Barrow consists of Barrow County School System and three partner agencies that provides weekend food bags to students who would otherwise not have enough to eat over the weekends. These bags are discretely sent home on Friday afternoons to 400 of the most at-risk students each week.
BCSS began a partnership with the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia to provide weekend food bags to students in 2008. However, under this program, BCSS was only able to serve a limited number of students from 2008-2017, and was forced to put many students on a waitlist to receive weekend meals.
Thanks to a collaborative program between BCSS and three partner agencies, New Path 1010, Nothing But the Truth and Food Bank of NEGA, Feeding Barrow has been able to extend its outreach, with New Path 1010 serving 87 percent of BCSS students and Nothing But the Truth and the Food Bank of NEGA serving the remaining 13 percent of students in-need. Together with the support of these agencies, there is no longer a waitlist for students to receive food.
As the partnerships among these agencies grew, the fundraising campaign changed to share funding with these partners in fighting childhood hunger in Barrow County.
As nonprofits, all three partner agencies and donations are tax deductible and all funds go towards purchasing quality food many students in Barrow so desperately need.
"We appreciate Danny’s generous donation to the Feeding Barrow program to help sponsor BCSS students served by this essential student support program, that provides weekend meal bags," said Ellen Petree, school and community relations specialist at BCSS.
"Because of compassionate individuals, churches, businesses and organizations and three local non-profits, we are able to address Barrow’s childhood hunger issue through the BCSS Feeding Barrow Program," said Petree.
Donations to Feeding Barrow can be mailed to Ellen Petree at 179 W. Athens Street, Winder, Ga. 30620.
Anyone interested in learning more about Feeding Barrow and how to help alleviate childhood hunger, email Ellen Petree at ellen.petree@barrow.k12.ga.us or call 770-867-4527.
