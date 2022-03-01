Conservative businessman Danny Rampey formally launched his candidacy for state House District 119 to represent his community’s conservative values. The seat is currently held by House Appropriations Committee Chairman Terry England, who is not running for re-election.
“I’ve dedicated my adult life to caring for the families of Barrow County and our surrounding region,” Rampey said.
“COVID showed us the best our community has to offer when times get tough. Each of us sacrificed and looked after our neighbors as our faith guides us to do. Now, we are faced with power-hungry liberals in Washington intent on using a temporary healthcare crisis to force permanent restrictions on our lives. The only way we can stop them is by standing up to them. And that is what I intend on doing every day in the House.”
A lifelong Georgian, Rampey has managed day-to-day operations and finances at Magnolia Estates of Winder for the past 38 years. He and his family have owned and operated a chain of state-certified personal care homes and independent living facilities throughout northeast Georgia since 1983.
Rampey previously served on the Barrow County Board of Education and as chairman of the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce. He has also served as the president of the board of the Assisted Living Association of Georgia and currently serves on the board at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
“I’ll fight every day to promote and protect the conservative principles that have made us great,” Rampey continued.
“I’m strongly pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and believe that parents have a right to be heard in our schools. I will stand with law enforcement in its efforts to keep our community safe and back policies to stop illegal immigration to our state. I want to draw upon my experience as a leader in business and education to focus on workforce training that will fill the high-skilled, high-paying jobs that boost our economy. Most of all, I want represent the great people who live here in this district and make sure it remains a great place to open a business and raise a family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.