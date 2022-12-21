The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) sent the City of Winder and Barrow County a letter Dec. 19, which essentially served to admonish Winder following its actions in a recent annexation dispute with the county, commonly referred to as the Meritage annexation due to the involvement of Meritage Homes in the litigation.
In a letter addressed to Winder Mayor David Maynard and the Barrow County Board of Commissioners chairman Pat Graham Dec. 19, DCA advised that should the city take actions as it did in the Meritage annexation case in the future, the city could lose its QLG status could as a consequence.
The letter is the first official response from the DCA regarding Winder's Sept. 6 adoption of an ordinance formally annexing a property as it was originally proposed by Meritage Homes, completely disregarding the decision made by an annexation arbitration panel just a few days prior regarding the same property.
According to DCA, Winder's actions were "a choice to voluntarily surrender its status as a QLG."
Whether the matter was settled privately among the parties, more formally via a return to the arbitration process or through the courts, DCA said: "This lack of status would continue until the conflict, which had given rise to the need for arbitration, was settled."
"A local government may not simply opt-out, stonewall, short-cut, slow-roll or otherwise circumvent the process without a response from DCA. Failure to comply with applicable rules and statutes will have consequences."
ABOUT QUALIFIED LOCAL GOVERNMENT STATUS (QLG)
According to the Georgia DCA, a QLG is defined as a county or municipality that has a comprehensive plan in conformity with the DCA's minimum standards and procedures; has made its local plan implementation mechanisms consistent with those established in its comprehensive plan and with the minimum standards and procedures; and has not failed to participate in the DCA's mediation or other means of resolving conflicts in a manner, which the DCA deems a reflection of a good faith effort to resolve any conflict.
To encourage local governments’ engagement in comprehensive planning, Georgia incentivizes it by allowing cities and counties with DCA-approved comprehensive plans access to a special package of financial resources to aid in implementing their
plans. This includes Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), water and sewer loans from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA), economic development funding from the OneGeorgia Authority, and a variety of other programs from DCA and partner agencies. Eligibility for this package of incentives is called Qualified Local Government (QLG) status.
Local governments are required to meet the statutory definition of Qualified Local Government (QLG) to be eligible for several state programs, including the following:
AmeriCorps Program, Appalachian Regional Commission Economic Development Grant Program; Bond Allocation Program; CDBG Loan Guarantee Program (Section 108 Program); Community Development Block Grant (CDBG); Continuum of Care; Downtown Development Revolving Loan Fund; Emergency Solutions Grant; Employment Incentive Program; Home Investments Partnership Programs; Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS; Immediate Threat an Danger Grant; OneGeorgia Programs; Redevelopment Fund Program; Regional economic Business Assistance Program; State Housing Trust Fund; and State Re-Entry Partnership Housing Grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.