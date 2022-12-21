The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) sent the City of Winder and Barrow County a letter Dec. 19, which essentially served to admonish Winder following its actions in a recent annexation dispute with the county, commonly referred to as the Meritage annexation due to the involvement of Meritage Homes in the litigation.

In a letter addressed to Winder Mayor David Maynard and the Barrow County Board of Commissioners chairman Pat Graham Dec. 19, DCA advised that should the city take actions as it did in the Meritage annexation case in the future, the city could lose its QLG status could as a consequence.

