Fort Yargo released an event calendar of its interpretive programs happening in December, which include the following events:
Roving Ranger - Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Visitor Center - Stop by the Naturalist's table in the Visitor Center to see interesting wildlife items and a naturalist will be available for any questions about the park and nature.
Cold Moon Hike - Dec. 7, 7-8 p.m. at campground 2 by the boat ramp - Participants will see the full moon while talking about the night sky and nocturnal species. Head lams, flashlights and water are welcome and encouraged for the walk in the dark. Space is limited.
Pajama Movie Night at Fort Yargo - Dec. 9, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Visitors Center Event Room - Join the group for this month's Friday night movie in your coziest pajamas. The PG-rated holiday movie title is being kept a secret, but curious movie enthusiasts can take a guess at the feature's title through the hints posted on Facebook or call the park office at 770-867-3489. A $5 parking pass is required.
Christmas Bird Count - Dec. 14, 4-5:30 p.m. at the Interpretive Center - The first Day of the Christmas Bird Count will be celebrated by talking about native and migratory birds of Georgia. Basics in bird watching and identification will be discussed at the Interpretive Center then those new skills will be used on a one-mile hike to look for some of the birds within the park. Bring a notebook. Admission is $3. Space is limited.
Holly Jolly Holiday in the Park - Dec. 17, 6-8:30 p.m. at the Interpretive Center - the park's Christmas kick-off event at the Visitor Center will include live music, crafts, hayrides, mini-golf and more while the park it lit up with Christmas lights. The last hayride is at 8 p.m. Admission is $5. A $5 parking pass is required .
Winter Solstice Event - Dec. 21, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Visitor Center Event Room - On the longest night of the year, learn about the season's greeting and create Christmas ornaments, mantel decorations and gift wrap those last minute Christmas gifts. Provide your own wrapping paper. Enjoy music snacks, comfort and joy. Admission is $3, parking is $5. Space is limited.
