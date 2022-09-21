JuJu Bean is in need of a foster or "furever" home as soon as possible. Juju has been overlooked since February and has been the Deputy Dog of the Week, joining the Barrow school resource officers. JuJu thought he hit the jackpot when he was adopted last week, but he was returned to the shelter after having seizures in his new home. The shelter has taken him to the vet, who attributed the seizures to the stress of being in a new environment.
Anyone who is willing to give JuJu time to adjust and acclimate to a new environment and get settled in is encouraged to contact the Barrow County Animal Control Shelter at 770-307-3012, email animal@barrowga.org or stop by the shelter and meet JuJu in person. The shelter is located at 616 Barrow Park Court in Winder.
