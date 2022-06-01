Andrew College, in Cuthbert, Ga., announced Destiny Sexton of Bethlehem has qualified for the 2022 spring semester President's List. The list recognizes academic achievement during the term.
To qualify for the President's List, a student must be classified as a degree candidate and have attained a grade point average for the term of 4.00 on a 4.00 scale, with 12 college credit hours or more and no incomplete grades at the time the list is declared.
Andrew College-the United Methodist beacon of educational, spiritual, and cultural uplift to Southwest Georgia since 1854-prepares students for lives of servant leadership and purpose through higher education that is relevant to its region and beyond.
Andrew College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award certificate, associate, and baccalaureate degrees.
Situated in the rural southwest Georgia community of Cuthbert, Andrew College offers the Associate of Art, Associate of Music, Associate of Nursing, Associate of Science, and Bachelor of Science degrees, as well as a certificate program.
