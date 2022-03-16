Local nonprofits and businesses are sponsoring the nine elementary schools in the Barrow County School System in celebration of Dictionary Week on March 21 - 25. In its 20th year donors, sponsors and volunteers participating in the dictionary project, pass out dictionaries to elementary students with the help from student council members from Winder-Barrow and Apalachee High Schools.
"For some of the kids, it's the first book that they've ever owed, and it's something they can use for a lifetime," said said Adult Literacy Barrow executive director Sally Brown.
This year's sponsors are: Auburn Carl Lions Club, Kiwanis Club, Woodmen of the World, Winder Noon Lions Club, Barrow County Farm Bureau, Winder Barrow High School Student Council, Rotary Club of Winder, Petree & Seibert Family Dentistry, Winder Lions Club, Beta Zeta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, Apalachee High School Student Council and
Adult Literacy Barrow.
