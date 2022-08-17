Registration to participate in Discover Dairy's Adopt-A-Cow program during the 2022-2023 school year ends Sept. 15.
Discover Dairy's Adopt-A-Cow program is a year-long experience where classrooms adopt a 100-pound dairy calf and receive photos and stories about its life on the farm.
The program is ideal for parents, guardians and teachers who teach in a traditional classroom setting, teach homeschool, run an after-school program, facilitate a library program or have an agriculture program at a museum or kid’s center. Those who teach from in or outside of the United States can also participate.
Adopt-A-Cow is completely free for everyone to enjoy and there's no approval process. Once the enrollment form is submitted, the applicant classroom will be registered to adopt a cow for the current school year.
Throughout the program, each classroom will find out their calf's name is, when her birthday is, where she lives and how the farmer takes care of her. Classrooms will also send photos of the cow, activity sheets for students, a PowerPoint full of information and photos and a suggested lesson that follows Common CORE standards and Next Generation Science Standards through email and the Adopt A Cow portal.
Classes are encouraged to fully engage in the program and even write letters to their calf and host farm family, not only to practice writing skills but also to show love for their calf.
As a nonprofit organization, Discover Dairy accepts donations, which allows it to offer the Adopt-A-Cow program for free for nearly one million students around the world.
Discover Dairy is an initiative of the Center for Dairy Excellence and Undeniably Dairy, and, funded in part by the Dairy Excellence Foundation.
Discover Dairy, an engaging, interactive, cross-curricular, multi-leveled educational series that meets Common CORE standards for math, science and reading and is comprised of five lesson plans, with video motivators, reading guides and assessment-based worksheets available for upper elementary level classrooms.
For middle school students, four two-part lessons with video motivators, reading guides and lab resources are available.
Education standards and anchors are listed with each individual lesson plan. All lessons and associated materials are available to download at no cost.
A new “Discover Dairy” interactive app for use in the classroom is also available on the iTunes store. Adopt A Cow, Dairy Pen Pal and other opportunities are also offered through the program.
This resource was made possible by the Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program and Center for Dairy Excellence Foundation of Pennsylvania, with assistance from the Mid-Atlantic Dairy Association and Center for Dairy Excellence.
